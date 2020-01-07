TRAVERSE CITY — Pier 1 Imports will close up to 450 of its 942 stores in the U.S. and Canada, will close some distribution centers and will reduce its corporate expenses.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company announced the downsizing plans in a Monday release, which revealed that sales in the most recent fiscal quarter fell 13.3 percent from the same quarter the previous year.
Pier 1 Imports did not announce how many workers would be affected or which stores would close. Pier 1 currently operates about two dozen stores in Michigan, including one at Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City and another in Petoskey.
An employee at the Traverse City location said the store has nearly 20 employees.
Bloomberg reported Monday that Pier 1 plans to dismiss about 40 percent of its headquarters staff and has held talks with current lenders about providing Chapter 11 financing.
Pier 1 shares dropped 17 percent on Monday to close at $5.18, fell 6 percent further in extended trading after the closure announcement, but rebounded slightly in early Tuesday trading.
For the 39-week period that ended Nov. 30, 2019, operating loss was $222.9 million, the release stated, compared to an operating loss of $122.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $59 million for the most recent quarter.
Pier 1 Imports was founded with a single store in California in 1962. It sells home décor and accessories through brick-and-mortar stores and online at pier1.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.