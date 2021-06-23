PETOSKEY — A remodeled hotel with views of Little Traverse Bay has reopened under a new brand.
The Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western is located at 915 Spring St. in Petoskey, according to a release from Best Western.
The hotel has 31 guest rooms, six king jacuzzi spa rooms and three suites. All of the rooms and suites have private balconies offering views of Little Traverse Bay.
“We welcome this outstanding Petoskey hotel to the SureStay Collection by Best Western brand, a unique blend of hotels for customers who like to travel casually but appreciate the kinds of details that add to a better stay experience,” Rob Mentnech, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group, said in the release.
The remodeled hotel has an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, business center and free wireless internet.
“With breathtaking views of Little Traverse Bay and Lake Michigan, the Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western is the premier hotel choice for visitors to Petoskey,” hotel owner Gerald Loveland said in the release.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is a privately-held brand that is part of the BWH Hotel Group. BWH has 4,700 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories under 18 different brands.
All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated, according to the release. Reservations may be made by calling (800) 780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.
