PETOSKEY — A physician at McLaren Northern Michigan Heart and Vascular in December performed back-to-back robotic procedures to treat STEMI heart attacks.
Dr. Harry Colfer was the first physician in the Midwest to do so with the CorPath Vascular Robotic System, according to a release.
A STEMI (ST-elevated myocardial infarction) occurs when a coronary artery becomes completely blocked and a large portion of the muscle stops receiving blood. It is the most deadly type of heart attack.
“A STEMI is an active heart attack,” Colfer said in the release. “It is critical to get the patient to the lab as quickly as you can. The robotic system allows us to efficiently find the blocked artery and reopen it. The longer it takes, the more heart muscle damage occurs.”
The release credited two support staff with helping the procedures successful.
Cardiovascular Invasive Specialists Tim Goldsmith, RCIS, and Glen Withersbee, CNMT, BSNM, both have become what the CorPath company calls “superusers” of the robotic system. They load the equipment with necessary wires and balloons, working closely with Colfer during the procedure.
The CorPath Vascular Robotics System is available in just 65 hospitals in the U.S, according to the release.
McLaren Northern Michigan acquired the device thanks to a gift from Robert W. Considine, an interventional cardiologist at the hospital.
“I am truly moved by Mr. Considine’s generosity,” said Todd Burch, McLaren Northern Michigan President and CEO. “His gifts literally helped save the lives of hundreds of cardiac patients. Our program is strong because of his commitment and support.”
