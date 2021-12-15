PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 community awards at its “Breakfast for Champions at Dark” event on Dec. 7.
The awards ceremony is a 30-year tradition at the Chamber, according to a release. The new evening format was held at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts.
The Crooked Tree Arts Center received the Chairman’s award in recognition “of long-standing accomplishments, significant investment and extraordinary efforts that have shaped (the) community,” according to a release. Crooked Tree Arts Center President Megan DeWind and Board Chairperson Joe Kimmel accepted the award.
“Since 1971 Crooked Tree Arts Center has embodied what it means to infuse a community with arts and culture,” Chamber Board of Directors Chairperson Shaun Lamp said in the release.
The 2021 Athena Award was presented to Ashley Brower-Whitney of Harbor/Brenn Insurance Agency. Former chairperson of the Chamber board and an active member in the organization, Brower-Whitney is involved in several community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and The Rotary Club of Michigan.
Previous Athena Award winner and presenter Stephanie Baldwin said Brower-Whitney “goes out of her way to empower her employees and to treat them with respect and dignity,” according to the release.
The Service Excellence Award went to Northern Copy Express of Petoskey. Councilman Brian Wagner was the recipient of the Ron Foeller Community Enthusiast Award.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Sommer Poquette of Keep It Real Social in Petoskey. The Thriving Petoskey Award went to Bob and Mary Keedy.
Regina Patton of Citizens National Bank was named as the Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year.
Architectural and Renovation Awards were presented to 417-421 Howard Street for exterior building improvements in the beautification category. The Design Award went to the Walloon Junction Bar & Grill and the Heritage Award to the First Presbyterian Church of Petoskey for renovations and new entry addition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.