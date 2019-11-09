From Staff Reports
ELLSWORTH — Farmers can prepare for the MDARD Core Pesticide Applicators Certification exam with a morning review session, then take the MDARD exam the same day. One combined session will be offered Dec. 2 in Ellsworth, another session on Dec. 3 in Traverse City, according to a release from Michigan State University’s Extension.
The four-hour $30 review session covers all of the chapters of the National Pesticide Applicators Certification Core Manual.
Each day’s schedule includes registration 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., review session 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., MDARD exam at 1 p.m. The Dec. 2 session will be at Banks Township Hall, 6520 Center St., Ellsworth. The Dec. 3 session will be at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center, 6686 Center Hwy., Traverse City.
Seats for the MDARD exam must be reserved in advance online at the MDARD Online Pesticide Exam Scheduling website, or by calling 1-800-292-3939.
The cost of the review session is separate from the MDARD exam fee. Those taking the exam must bring a separate check made payable to the State of Michigan. The cost for the Private exam is $50 and the Commercial Exam is $75.
It is recommend that participants read and study the Core Manual before attending the review. Copies may be ordered from: https://npsecstore.com/pages/michigan. County Extension ofices may also have copies available, but call ahead for availability.
Four Recertification/Restricted Use Pesticide credits in either Private or Commercial Core also are available for those already certified and seeking renewal by seminar credits.
