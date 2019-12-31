TRAVERSE CITY — Inphastos is making personnel changes in the wake of pulling out of the proposed redevelopment of the Pugsley Correctional Facility southeast of Kingsley.
Brian Cloud, who assumed the CEO position at Inphastos on Dec. 23 after both founder/CEO Paul Bandrowski and interim CEO Don Brown stepped away from the company because of health reasons, confirmed there have been recent layoffs at its Traverse City and Grand Rapids locations.
“We are continuing making a more streamlined business,” Cloud said. “As a result of doing so, we’ve had some personnel changes.”
Inphastos makes housing components using automation and robotics in a factory setting. The components then are delivered to a job site for assembly. The company has professional staff in Traverse City and an 85,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids.
“Our intention is to keep that as is,” Cloud said.
North Bay Capital Group had an on option agreement to redevelop the former Pugsley Correctional Facility southeast of Kingsley in Fife Lake Township. But the bulk of the agreement hinged on brownfield redevelopment concessions from the State Land Bank Authority, Grand Traverse County and the township.
Inphastos was North Bay Capital Group’s principal tenant in the multi-phase project.
According to attorney Marc McKellar II of Kuhn Rogers, PLC, Inphastos sent a letter to the North Bay Capital Group pulling out of the Pugsley project, citing delays in finalizing the option to purchase.
Cloud confirmed Inphastos no longer will be a part of the proposed Pugsley redevelopment.
“We have decided to not move forward with Pugsley,” Cloud said Monday. “(North Bay) was supposed to close in October. To date, it has still not closed. With the brownfield no longer in place, it didn’t make sense financially for us moving forward.”
“The folks at Inphastos couldn’t wait any longer,” McKellar, who handled the development project for North Bay Capital, said last week. “We kept getting push-back from the Land Bank and our tenant couldn’t wait any longer.”
The State Lank Bank Authority sent a notice of default to Bandrowski and North Bay Capital Group dated Dec. 23.
The letter said, “If the Purchaser does not fully cure its default within thirty (30) days after the date of receipt of this letter” ... the State Land Bank Authority “may execute its rights to terminate the Agreement ...”
North Bay Capital Group had Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center as tenants in the proposed development. But those companies were contingent on Inphastos relocating some of its company to the Pugsley site.
Kingsley Lumber & Hardware, meanwhile, is suing Inphastos for more than $2.25 million it claims Inphastos owes and refuses to pay, court documents show. The suit, filed Dec. 23, states the lumber and hardware company delivered materials to Inphastos. Then, Michigan Reload Center assigned a $2.11-million debt owed by Inphastos to Kingsley Lumber & Hardware. That’s on top of the $137,379 the lumber and hardware company claims Inphastos owes it.
Cloud said he has not been contacted by either of those companies nor Andrew J. Blodgett, attorney for the plantiff.
