TRAVERSE CITY — Steve Perdue, president and CEO of Grand Traverse Industries Inc., is the 2019 recipient of Traverse Connect's Distinguished Service Award.
"I've worked with Steve in multiple capacities for over 15 years," said Larkin Group President Steve Merten. "He has been, in all of those capacities, a leader when it comes to blending business with the right decisions for business and community."
Perdue was selected by the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He will be honored at the Distinguished Service Award Luncheon on Jan. 22, 2020, as part of the Traverse Connect Annual Celebration Week, Jan. 20-24. The award will be presented by 2018 DSA recipient Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative.
The DSA has been presented each year since 1929.
"It's an honor," said Perdue, who has been with GTI since 1980. "I don't know any of the details as to why, but for me, it's an honor for Grand Traverse Industries."
GTI is a private nonprofit Michigan corporation, founded in May 1974 to develop and provide comprehensive services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according its website. It serves more than 500 people in northern Michigan.
"I've known Steve pretty much since he came into town and started to work for GTI," said First Community Bank Senior Vice President Dan Stoudt. "Personally, I think he's one of the most dedicated people to serving people with mental disabilities I've ever met. His commitment to Traverse City is, I think, among the best I've seen."
Perdue has been chairman of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, twice a member of the board of directors of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, and board chairman of the Traverse Bay Economic Development Corporation. He has been married 44 years and has six grown children and 18 grandchildren.
"I'm a native Michigander," Perdue said, "but my parents ripped me off and took me out west as a little kid."
He grew up in Idaho and in California. His grandfather was a physician in Traverse City, and Perdue spent many childhood summers in the area. During his college years he worked on Beaver Island, where he met his wife. After starting his career by helping launch community rehabilitation businesses in Lewiston and Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Perdue was visiting Beaver Island when he heard that GTI needed a new leader.
"This opportunity at GTI was available one summer we were back here with our kids," he said. "I got the job, and the rest is history."
Perdue started in the vocational rehabilitation business with a work study job at Hope Rehabilitation Services in San Jose, Calif., while he was an undergraduate at San Jose State University. He earned a bachelors degree in history and a graduate degree in education.
Perdue was president of Idaho Special Olympics for two years and was Idaho Special Olympics’ Head Coach for the 1977 International Special Olympics games. He was president of both Idaho and Michigan state trade associations, was president of ACCSES from 2001 through 2005, and currently is on the organization's board.
"It's a national trade association representing organizations like Grand Traverse Industries that provide employment and support to people with disabilities," he said of ACCSES.
He was for nine years on the Board of SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit that creates job opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Perdue was the 2007 recipient of the Sara Hardy Humanitarian of the Year award, which recognizes "individuals who exemplify the Traverse City Human Rights Commission ideals to promote mutual understanding and respect among all people and to discourage discriminatory practices."
GTI is headquartered in Traverse City. It operates three training facilities, including two manufacturing plants and one training and manufacturing facility in Mancelona. It also runs a small custodial operation in Petoskey.
