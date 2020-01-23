TRAVERSE CITY — Steve Perdue, president and CEO of Grand Traverse Industries Inc. for nearly 40 years, on Wednesday received the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce annual Distinguished Service Award.
GTI is a private nonprofit corporation that provides jobs and services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It serves more than 500 people in northern Michigan.
“I am nothing without the faith and love and support of my family,” he said in his short and heartfelt acceptance speech.
Perdue said all six of his children were in the audience Wednesday, and said he is sure all 24 (soon to be 25) of his grandchildren will hear about the award.
He also offered thanks to Chamber officials through the decades and to the employees, past and present, at GTI.
After he stepped down from the stage at Hagerty Center, Perdue accepted congratulations from a few well-wishers — but quickly gravitated to the table ringed with GTI employees, who shared handshakes and hugs with the man who has led the nonprofit organization for four decades.
The DSA has been presented each year since 1929 and is considered one of the area’s most prestigious honors. Previous winners include Con Foster, Dr. E.L. Thirlby, Les Biederman, Lars Hockstad, Art Schmuckal, Helen Osterlin, Gretchen Votruba, Larry Hardy, Elnora Milliken, Chuck Judson, Herb Lemcool and Elaine Wood.
Tony Anderson, who last January received the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, introduced Perdue by talking about leadership styles. Traditional business leadership, he said, is focused on serving an organization, while servant leadership is focused on serving the people in the organization.
“Servant leadership is different,” said Anderson. “Serving people with disabilities is at the core of what Steve is all about.”
Headquartered in Traverse City, GTI operates three training facilities, including two manufacturing plants and one training and manufacturing facility in Mancelona. It also runs a small custodial operation in Petoskey.
Perdue has been chairman of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, twice a member of the board of directors of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, and board chairman of the Traverse Bay Economic Development Corporation. He was the 2007 recipient of the Sara Hardy Humanitarian of the Year award
Perdue started in the vocational rehabilitation business with a work study job at Hope Rehabilitation Services in San Jose, Calif., while he was an undergraduate at San Jose State University. He earned a bachelors degree in history and a graduate degree in education.
During his college years, Perdue worked on Beaver Island, where he met his wife. After starting his career by helping launch community rehabilitation businesses in Lewiston and Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Perdue was visiting Beaver Island when he learned that GTI needed a new leader.
Wednesday’s Distinguished Service Award Luncheon was part of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration Week, which culminates Friday with the Annual Celebration Gala. Tickets still were available as of Wednesday. More information is available at tchcamber.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.