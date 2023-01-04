WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales fell 4% in November, the sixth consecutive month of decreases.
Contract signings and transactions decreased in all four regions in the United States from October, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
“Pending home sales recorded the second-lowest monthly reading in 20 years as interest rates, which climbed at one of the fastest paces on record this year, drastically cut into the number of contract signings to buy a home,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the releasde. “Falling home sales and construction have hurt broader economic activity.”
The Pending Home Sales Index fell 4% to 73.9 in November. PHSI is an indicator of home sales based on contract signings and an index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001, according to the release.
The November PHSI in the Midwest posted a 6.6% decrease to 77.8. The PHSI in the Midwest is down 31.6% from November 2021. But the November PHSI in the Midwest trails only the 88.5 of the South.
The Northeast PHSI dropped 7.9% in November to 63.3 while the West dropped 0.9% to 55.8.
“The Midwest region — with relatively affordable home prices — has held up better, while the unaffordable West region suffered the largest decline in activity,” Yun said in the release.
Pending transactions in the U.S. dropped by 37.8% as compared to November 2021.
Yun said he expects home-buying activity to bounce back in the last month of 2022 and in the first few months of 2023.
“The residential investment component of GDP has fallen for six straight quarters,” Yun said in the release. “There are approximately two months of lag time between mortgage rates and home sales. With mortgage rates falling throughout December, home-buying activity should inevitably rebound in the coming months and help economic growth.”
The NAR represents more than 1.5 million members in the real estate industry, both in residential and commercial real estate. For news releases from the NAR, visit nar.realtor/newsroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.