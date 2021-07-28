PELLSTON — A northern Michigan airport was one of three in Michigan to receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Pellston Regional/Emmet County Airport was awarded $1,143,178, according to a joint release from the offices of U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.).
The funding for Pellston Regional/Emmet County Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids and Capital Region International Airport in Lansing “will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens,” according to the release.
“As we work to recover from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue connecting people, communities and businesses across our state by providing reliable, safe air travel,” Peters said in the release. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal grant for the Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County, which we secured through the American Rescue Plan and will help cover staffing costs and improve airport operations.”
“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” Stabenow said in each of the three separate releases. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”
Gerald R. Ford International Airport, the second busiest in the state behind Detroit Metropolitan, will receive $13,930,267 in funding. Capital Region International Airport was awarded $2,760,494.
More information on the Department of Transportation grant program is available at http://www.dot.gov/grants.
