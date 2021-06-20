TRAVERSE CITY — Food was served Tuesday at the Pedego electric bicycle shop, 823 S. Garfield Ave. If there hadn’t been a pandemic, food might have been served in the space every day instead of just one.
Dan and Pam Marsh, owners of Red Ginger restaurant, two years ago bought the Garfield Center shopping center, home of Honey Baked Ham, TC Bait & Tackle and several other businesses. They planned to start another restaurant in one space in the development. Then the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
Red Ginger, like most restaurants, was unable to operate at full capacity. The Marshes scrapped their plans to open a new eatery in their shopping center, and cast around for a more timely business idea.
The couple were happy Pedego electric bike owners, and had been impressed with the product. They switched entrepreneurial gears from food to electric bicycles.
“We decided bikes were in,” Pam Marsh said Tuesday during a publicity event at the shop that they launched in June 2020.
Bicycling exploded in popularity during the pandemic because it offers fresh air and activity even when social distancing is recommended. Electric bikes were becoming more popular well before the pandemic and now are available for sale and rent throughout the region. Several businesses in Traverse City have offered bike rentals for years.
Local businesses that rent electric bikes include: Mission Cycles, 1125 East Eighth St,; Riding Electric, 10381 E Cherry Bend Rd. Suite D.; Brick Wheels, 736 E Eighth St.; Bayfront Scooters, 140 E. Front St.; McLain Cycle & Fitness, 750 E Eighth St.; Suttons Bay Bikes, 318 North St. Joseph St.; and Bayfront Beach & Bike, 130 River St. in Elk Rapids. Most of those businesses also sell electric bikes.
The Tuesday event at Pedego was one stop on the company’s 80-city 2021 tour to promote its e-bikes at locally owned stores. In addition to food, there was live music and demonstration rides.
Bob and Stephanie Reamer, of Kingsley, bought their first electric bikes four or five years ago. They quickly fell in love with how the power assist makes long rides easily achievable. Each now owns two Pedego bikes, one for bouncing around town and another they prefer for long cruises.
“It’s a great electric bike,” said Bob Reamer.
Stephanie Reamer said her parents, Jim and Bonnie Baughn of Kingsley, also ride e-bikes. Both are in their 80s.
Bike sales, including e-bikes, spiked in 2020. Demand overpowered supply, and many manufacturers had trouble keeping up with demand.
Established bike shops rode the rising wave of bicycling popularity. The Marshes jumped in cold and have been pedaling with both feet. Pedego now has more than 180 locally owned shops in the U.S.
“It has been a very weird first year,” Dan Marsh said of their foray into the non-food business.
The shop so far has sold more than 300 electric bikes, at an average price of $3,200. Individual models retail for between $1,695 and $5,000 and include a tandem, a trike and a folding bike. Pedego has a sturdy supply chain, Dan Marsh said, and has supplied plenty of inventory for the Traverse City business. It currently has about 50 bikes available for sale. The Traverse City shop also operates a fleet of half a dozen rental electric bikes.
Pandemic restrictions in 2020 put a major crimp in business at the Red Ginger restaurant. The Marsh’s Pedego shop, on the other hand, proved profitable. And Dan Marsh envisions continued growth for electrified two-wheel transport.
“I think they’re going to gain popularity.”
A typical e-bike can travel between 40 and 80 miles before the battery is depleted and needs to be recharged. Range depends on the rider (heavier loads drain the battery quicker) and how the electric power is used.
Pedego bikes can be powered three ways.
They can be ridden like a normal bicycle, powered only by the rider’s muscles. Or they can be set to pedal-assist mode, in which the rider pedals and the electric motor kicks in to help.
Third, a twist grip on the right handlebar allows the machine to be powered only by electricity. Not all e-bikes include the third option, which basically makes the bike operate like an electric motorcycle, no pedaling required.
“I love it because it has both pedal assist and throttle,” Pam Marsh said of the Pedego product.
The combination allows riders to pedal only when they want and only how hard they can. Electric bikes allow older folks who gave up on bicycling to regain two-wheel mobility. They allow grandparents to keep up with younger riders, even on long treks.
“We’ve had some people who haven’t been on bicycles in decades,” said Dan Marsh.
Younger riders, too, can appreciate the bit of extra power. Marsh said he enjoys pedaling the Leelanau Trail from Traverse City to Suttons Bay — but is glad to have electric assist available on the return trip.
