GRAND RAPIDS — Payday loan and predatory lending scams are thriving, according to a recent study from the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB study blamed “uneven laws and a lack of knowledge” as reasons these two types of scams are able to work well, according to the release. These types of scams have also thrived because consumers have turned to these small loans as a way to handle an emergency bill or to pay off another debt, often times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payday loans — also known as cash advance or check advance loans — often have interest rates calculated weekly or biweekly. These calculations often make a small loan “impossible to pay off” and the scammers often use “the lack of knowledge of these types of loans” to prey on consumers already struggling financially, according to the release.
As an example, in Michigan a payday lender can charge up to 15% every day for the first $100 borrowed. In a two-week period, that’s an annual percentage rate (APR) of 391%, according to the state Attorney General’s office.
Michigan law “does not give payday loan customers the right to have their loan repayment periods extended,” the BBB release said. “But if a lender does grant additional time, it may not charge a fee for the extension nor increase the balance owed above the original amount.”
More information on Michigan laws regarding payday loans is available at https://www.michigan.gov/ag/consumer-protection/consumer-alerts/consumer-alerts/credit/payday-loans.
“If you are struggling with finances this month, consider talking to your bank or credit union first,” Lisa Fronhapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in a release. “They may be able to find a temporary solution to get you back on track without taking out a high interest loan that could put you into an even worse financial scenario.”
Those using a lender can find accredited financial institutions and lenders at bbb.org.
Scammers often complicate the process by pretending to be a well-known company or debt collection agency. Scammers have also been known to ask for payment methods like gift cards or wire transfers. Advance America and Lending Club were two of the most commonly impersonated businesses found by the BBB’s Scam Tracker.
Some tips the BBB provided to avoid payday loan scams included:
- Be wary of unexpected calls to apply for a loan or collect debt. No legitimate companies will require an advance fee for a loan.
- Request written confirmation for any claims of an outstanding debt.
- Research all companies in advance.
- Never give out personal information until there is complete certainty the offer is not a scam.
Credit counseling from reputable companies is available at bbb.org.
Suspected payday loans or debt collection scams should be reported to BBB.org/ScamTracker or the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
