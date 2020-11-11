NEW YORK — Grand Traverse Pavilions won a pair of top honors from U.S. News & World Report.
The Pavilions was named ‘high performing’ in the Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report. The honor places the Pavilions among the “top 5% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities,” according to a release.
Grand Traverse Pavilions also doubled up on its ‘high performing’ recognition, earning the highest rating in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.
“We are very proud and honored to be recognized by U.S. News as being one of the Best Nursing Homes in the country,” Grand Traverse Pavilions Administrator/CEO Kory Hansen said in the release. “Our team works very hard to achieve quality outcomes and this designation is a testament to their efforts.”
According to a release, the Pavilions “was one of only 32 nursing homes in Michigan to earn a top rating in both categories and the only ‘very large’ facility, defined as 200 or more beds.”
Two other nursing homes in a 25-mile radius of Traverse City also received ‘high performing’ in both short-term rehab and long-term care: Maples Benzie County Medical Care in Frankfort (medium size) and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit in Frankfort (small size).
Orchard Creek Skilled Nursing in Traverse City was ‘high performing’ for short-term rehab (very small size) and was not rated for long-term care.
Medilodge of Leelanau in Suttons Bay was ‘high performing’ in short-term rehab and ‘average’ in long-term care for small facilities.
Kalkaska Memorial Health Center (medium), Medilodge of GTC (large), Medilodge of Traverse City (medium) and The Villa at Traverse Point (medium) were rated ‘average’ in both categories. Maple Valley Nursing Home in Maple City (very small) was ‘average’ for long-term care and did not have a rating for short-term rehab.
According to its website, U.S. News evaluates more than 15,000 nursing homes. The rankings are an “analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes.”
U.S. News & World Report also rates assisted living facilities by resident experience.
An online search revealed 30 assisted living facilities within a 50-mile radius of Traverse City. Receiving a rating of ‘excellent’ for resident experience were:
- Cadillac: Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care; Pleasant Lake Lodge, Inc.
- Elk Rapids: Rivershore Assisted Living
- Frankfort: Frankfort Pines
- Traverse City: French Manor Senior Living; Joy Givers Senior Home; The Village at Bay Ridge; Cordia at Grand Traverse Commons; Glen Eagle; Orchard Creek Senior Living and Health Care; Boardman Lake Glens
Assisted living facilities ranked ‘better than average’ included American House in Charlevoix, Traverse Manor, Cherry Hill Haven, Culver Meadows Senior Living, Southridge Assisted Living, Bay Ridge Assisted Living Center in Traverse City, Woodland Acres Assisted Living in Gaylord and Green Acres in Cadillac. Several assisted living facilities did not have any rating.
For more information on the U.S. News ratings, visit www.USNews.com.
