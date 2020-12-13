LAKE LEELANAU — The Tiki torch officially has been passed.
After more than three decades of ownership, six years on the market and a land contract that fell through, the South End Tiki & Resort on the southern end of South Lake Leelanau has changed hands.
Todd Kleinfeld and his parents — Barb and Jerry Kleinfeld — closed on the 3.75-acre property located at 9851 S. Perrins Landing Drive. The $695,000 deal was completed Dec. 4.
The sale included a waterfront restaurant and bar, a 25-slip marina with on-site fueling, 265-feet of Lake Leelanau frontage, two liquor licenses and a recreational vehicle campground.
For Pat Slaven, the sale ends ownership dating back to 1986. Slaven and her previous husband, Larry Walski, purchased the property and ran it until his death in 2004. She and current husband Matt Slaven, built the Tiki bar in 2008 that the Kleinfelds now inherit.
“It’s been passed,” Pat Slaven said. “It’s been good to us. The property has been real good to me. But I’m glad to see it continue.
“That helps out both (the Kleinfelds), the county and the township, not to mention all the local people.”
Todd Kleinfeld — who will serve as president and will manage the property on-site during the summer — said a lot of those local people already have approached them about the property. Todd Kleinfeld said someone walked up to Jerry Kleinfeld on the site, asked him if we the new owner and simply stated, “Don’t change a thing.”
Todd Kleinfeld said that was not a one-time incident.
“It’s an aspiring dive bar; it’s a local favorite,” Todd Kleinfeld said. “We were shocked the more and more we were on the property and we talked to everyone — people just love that place.”
Todd Kleinfeld said the South End Tiki restaurant will operate like it did when the Slavens ran it.
“We’ll have the same food, same drinks and same fun atmosphere,” he said. “It’s a low-pressure family atmosphere.”
Local customers and tourists likely will not see any major alterations to the property other than an expansion of the marina. Improvements to the RV sites are also planned.
“The first year or two, we’ll respect what Matt and Pat have built,” Kleinfeld said.
“I don’t mind if they do change it up as long as it’s for the better,” added Pat Slaven, who said she and Matt will help with the transition if needed. “I want to see it improve from where it is.”
Realtor Sam Flamont of the Mitten Real Estate Group with Key Realty One, echoed Pat Slaven’s sentiments. Flamont said some interested parties were talking about altering the vibe.
“To me, that was the coolest part about it,” Flamont said. “We had a lot of development interest. But these people are coming in and saying, ‘We don’t want to do anything else other than improve what’s there.”
Initial plans are to double the number of seasonal marina slips to 52. Todd Kleinfeld said 12 day slips also will be part of the offerings.
Improving the 20 RV sites is also in the works. Kleinfeld said the current sites were underutilized, with just a couple of campers per year.
“We’re breathing some life into the RV facilities,” Kleinfeld said.
“They’re going to double the marina size,” Flamont said. “They’re going to rejuvenate the campground.”
Kleinfeld said the campsites eventually will be converted into cabins. The plan is to construct 10 cabins in their second season of ownership, with another 10 slated for the third season.
But the Tiki Bar and restaurant will remain relatively intact, Flamont said. Kleinfeld agreed, with the exception of adding more outdoor seating.
“It’s a pretty cool spot,” Flamont said. “It’s a great spot in the summer to grab a burger and a beer.”
The Kleinfelds are expecting to be open in the spring with a Memorial Day weekend target.
“It’ll become more of a destination than it already is,” Flamont said.
Flamont said the location of the South End Tiki & Resort attracted a lot of interest. Flamont said the Slavens received a back-up offer, and there were more than a dozen other calls about the property.
“It’s the zoning,” said Flamont. “You don’t get that kind of zoning out here. You don’t have places like that on Lake Leelanau.”
“It’s a beautiful end of the lake,” Pat Slaven said.
