GRAND RAPIDS — Congruent Investment Partners and Main Street Capital have purchased the assets of BarFly Ventures LLC, parent company of HopCat, Stella’s Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Company.
BarFly announced in June it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its locations had been closed because of the pandemic since March. It reopened its Michigan restaurants a few days later, on June 13. It reopened restaurants in Nebraska and Indiana on June 22.
Both Congruent and Main Street focus on investing in growth-oriented small businesses. Both previously had been lenders to the company since 2015, according to a statement released by the company.
The two companies bought BarFly Ventures’ assets with a bid of $17.5 million. They created a new operating company, Project BarFly LLC. Ned Lidvall was named Project Barfly CEO.
“We know the business extremely well from our experiences over the last five years,” Travis Baldwin, Founder of Congruent Investment Partners said in the release. “We strongly believe in each restaurant concept and intend to return the company’s focus to providing a unique, best-in-class customer experience. Our goal is to focus efforts around the company’s key markets and ensure HopCat, Stella’s and Grand Rapids Brewing Company remain a thriving part of these communities.”
The company will focus on off-premises sales and restoring hours of operations across its 11 locations.
“Delivery and takeout are a rapidly growing part of the business and are areas we will look to further penetrate going forward,” said Travis Baldwin, Congruent founder.
“HopCat, Stella’s and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are important to both Grand Rapids and the state of Michigan,” Nick Meserve, Managing Director of Main Street Capital, said in the release. “We intend for these restaurants to succeed and very much believe the company can return to growth as the pandemic subsides.”
In June, BarFly Ventures Founder Mark Sellers said the pandemic led directly to the Chapter 11 filing.
“As is the case with most restaurants, BarFly has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including increased industry competition and craft beer saturation,” he said.
“However, we were meeting these challenges, and operationally the business was sound until the recent global pandemic pushed us into an unforeseen economic crisis and a 100% drop in revenue for almost three months.”
