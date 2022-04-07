NEW YORK — A second-year program aimed at aiding Black and minority-owned businesses will include Grand Traverse Mall for the first time.
Applications for the Partner to Empower program from Brookfield Properties opened April 4. Deadline to apply at www.partnertoempower.co is April 29.
The Partner to Empower program provides “funding, resources and retail expertise” for Black and minority-owned businesses with the focus of helping “underserved communities grow their business with a brick-and-mortar location at Brookfield Properties shopping centers,” according to a release.
The Partner to Empower Program began in 14 states in 2021, according to brookfieldproperties.com. The program allowed 40 businesses to attend a 2021 Retail Workshop, which led to 11 business openings.
The 2022 program was extended to 41 Brookfield properties in 17 states, according to the website. Two of those properties are in Michigan: Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City and Southfield Center in Taylor.
Other states eligible for the expanded Partner to Empower Program with multiple mall locations include Florida (eight), Georgia (five), North Carolina (five), Virginia (five), Maryland (three), New Jersey (two) and Ohio (two). States with one eligible property include Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Carolina.
Brookfield Properties has pledged an investment of up to $25 million through 2025 for the Partner to Empower Program, “dedicated to the many costs of building out a store,” according to the release.
“We want to reflect the markets of each of our centers by giving an advantage to the small businesses of under-represented groups that would benefit most,” Michelle Isabel, vice president of business development at Brookfield Properties, said in the release. “The first two rounds of Partner to Empower completely surpassed our expectations. We’re eager to open this next round of the program so that we can continue to grow the partnership between Brookfield and minority-owned businesses.”
The next round is the interview stage in front of a panel of Brookfield representatives. Those advancing to the next round will participate in build-out stage and/or participate in the Retail Workshop.
More information about the Partner to Empower Program is available at https://www.brookfieldproperties.com/.
