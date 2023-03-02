TRAVERSE CITY — Two long-discussed projects should generate much conversation at Friday’s Downtown Development Authority study session.
Considerations of a parking structure on the west end of downtown and a riverwalk along the lower portion of the Boardman River are two of the three agenda items for the session in the Governmental Center. The study session begins at noon.
A third parking structure downtown is proposed for the current Lot P on State Street, just east of Pine Street. The City Commission approved “a land purchase and property swap with Socks Construction that provides a footprint for the west-end parking structure on the west end of downtown,” according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy in the study session agenda packet.
“This approval marks the culmination of efforts to aggregate land for a west-end parking structure that began in 2015,” Derenzy said in the memo. “As a reminder, a west-end parking structure was first identified in 1997, and is listed in the TIF 97 Financing Plan. More recently, a west-end parking structure was identified as a capital project priority in the Moving Downtown Forward Plan.”
The study session agenda packet also includes several pdf maps outlying the “potential transition of surface parking lots over time as it relates to the proposed west-end parking structure,” including one listing surface parking lot changes from 2023-2026.
The timing of construction for a west-end parking structure will have implications for other proposed capital projects within the DDA district, including the Lower Boardman Riverwalk.
The conceptual design approved in November follows an 11-month process to redesign both sides of the Boardman downtown as part of the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan. The agenda packet includes construction estimates for the overall project as well as “nine segments of the project,” some of which like the rebuilding and repaving of Lot B were already scheduled.
Formal action from discussion at Friday’s study session will return to the full DDA board at its March 17 meeting.
