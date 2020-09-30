TRAVERSE CITY — An email on Wednesday announced the winners of a virtual tour.
The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area named the winners of the 2020 Parade of Homes Virtual Tour. The homes were divided into three different categories by home price: Up to $600,000, $600,001-$1.35 million and more than $1.35 million.
According to a release, the public virtually toured the homes at www.hbagta.com and voted for their favorites. "A panel of industry professionals judged the exterior, interior, kitchen, master suite and craftsmanship" for a specific subset of winners as well as an overall winner.
Winners by category were:
$600,000 & below
Judge’s Awards: Master Suite – CMB Construction Home #1; Interior Design - CMB Construction Home #1; Exterior Design – Clearwater Builders Home #8; Kitchen - CMB Construction Home #1; Craftsmanship - CMB Construction Home #1; Judge’s Overall Award - CMB Construction Home #1.
People’s Choice Award: CMB Construction Home #1
$600,000-$1,350,000 million
Judge’s Awards: Master Suite – Bay Area Contracting Home #2; Interior Design - Bay Area Contracting Home #2; Exterior Design - Bay Area Contracting Home #2; Kitchen – Moeller Builders Home #5; Craftsmanship - Bay Area Contracting Home #2; Judge’s Overall Award - Bay Area Contracting Home #2
People’s Choice Award: Bay Area Contracting Home #2
$1,360,000 & above
Judge’s Awards: Master Suite – Scott Norris Construction Home #3; Interior Design - Scott Norris Construction Home #3; Exterior Design – MAC Custom Homes Home #9; Kitchen - Scott Norris Construction Home #3; Craftsmanship – MAC Custom Homes Home #9; Judge’s Overall Award - Scott Norris Construction Home #3
People’s Choice Award: Scott Norris Construction Home #3
Chartered in 1970, HBAGTA is "a professional association of industry leaders that supports legislative, educational, and economic initiatives to promote home-ownership." HBAGTA represents Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
More information on the organization is available at www.hbagta.com.
