TRAVERSE CITY — With construction and remodels on the route, the annual Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area has always been about something old and new.
This year even more so.
The 33rd annal HBAGTA Parade of Homes is scheduled for Sept. 15-18. It will be the first event under the direction of new Executive Officer Lauren Tucker, who was named to the post earlier this year.
While she is new to the position at HBAGTA, Tucker is no stranger to the Parade of Homes. Tucker recalls her parents taking her to the Parade of Homes as a child.
“It’s a lasting institution,” Tucker said of the Parade of Homes. “It adds resale value to the home for when they sell it down the road, it’s a feather in the cap for the builders and it’s a great opportunity for us to interact with the general public.”
“We’ve done the parade every year since 2018,” said CMB Construction owner Colin Bushong, who won the 2021 People’s Choice award for homes prices $499,000 to $999,000. “It’s a real chance to show the craftsmanship that our employees have put together. It’s good to chart with perspective customers and showcase what our brand can do.”
The deadline for the public to purchase tickets for $15 for the Parade of Homes is today. When the tour begins, tickets are $20.
Tickets can be purchased at the HBAGTA office at 3040 Sunset Lane or online at www.hbagta.com. Parade tickets are also available at Northern Building Supply, Bay View Flooring, Oleson’s Food Stores and Pure Water Works.
Once the tour starts, tickets can be purchased online or at one of the Parade of Homes stops.
The 2022 HBAGTA Parade of Homes features five in-person new homes and two virtual stops, one of which is a remodel.
“There are no two homes by a builder and they’re all unique and different,” Tucker said of the seven stops. “There’s also a wide range.”
The five in-person home stops are:
- 15594 Waters Edge Drive, Traverse City, O’Grady Development Co.
- 15631 Birch Drive, Traverse City, Beartooth Construction
- 9274 South Majestic Drive, Traverse City, Scott
- 6495 S. Dumas Road, Maple City, Cornerstone Homes TC
- 9056 Green Briar Road, Lake Ann, CMB Construction
The two virtual stops are from Biedron Builders and Moeller Builders. The two virtual homes are drastically different offerings with the Biedron construction of a two-bedroom, two-bath build with 1,256 square feet while the Moeller remodel is a five-bedroom, 3½-bath home with 7,423 square feet.
“Not everyone is comfortable with having everyone walk into their homes,” Tucker said of the two homeowners who opted for a virtual-only tour.
All seven of the homes offer visual components, Tucker said. Videos feature the builders giving descriptions.
“All of the homes will have 3-D image mapping or a video so that you can really see it,” she said.
It also allows the Parade of Homes to reach a wider audience.
“Even people downstate who are interested in the area can interact with us and check out some real beautiful work by the builders, even though they can’t come up and tour it physically,” Tucker said.
The Parade of Homes app is up and live while the virtual portion of the tour won’t start until the event begins.
In addition to offering a variety of builders, the seven homes all have a particular feature.
One home offers 100 feet of waterfront accessed by an incline elevator while others emphasize a custom-designed mudroom or a screened-in hot tub/deck area.
“The Parade of Homes provides builders an opportunity to showcase the latest trends in construction and building designs that are available to the community, as well as showcasing their talent and craftsmanship,” Brian Terhune, HBAGTA President and owner of Terhune Construction, said in the program.
“You really get a full picture of what can be done,” Tucker added.
Parade of Homes participants can also vote for the the People’s Choice winner. Those submitting votes will be eligible to win a $150 gift card.
In addition to containing details about the seven entries for the 2022 Parade of Homes,
Tucker said there several articles to help consumers as well as more information about HBAGTA, which earlier this year added Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties to the organization. That gives HBAGTA and its nearly 400 members an eight-county representation.
“People hold on to these programs,” Tucker said. “It’s a great resource.”
Tucker comes to HBAGTA after more than a year working for the Grand Traverse Band Economic Development Corporation. Tucker, who also worked in cable television advertising and as a pharmaceutical sales representative, has owned a business in the construction industry since 2007.
She is also on the board of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Grand Traverse and served on the board of directors for Junior Achievement.
Tucker said the position with HBAGTA is a strong blend of her previous work experience.
“This job is a dream job for me,” she said. “There’s community engagement, marketing, sales, fundraising ... It’s people; it’s relationships.”
