TRAVERSE CITY — Advance tickets to the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area’s 32nd Annual Parade of Homes are on sale.
The event runs from Sept. 16-19.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
Seven area builders will have a total of eight homes open for tours during the event. Seven of the eight homes are new construction while one is a renovation.
Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 during the parade.
HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara said advance tickets went on sale Monday. O’Hara said on Thursday morning that sales were off to a strong start.
“The sales have been open for just a few days, but it’s looking promising,” O’Hara said. “I’m pleased.”
The 2020 Parade of Homes was a virtual event held Sept. 24-27. Sales were down about 30 percent because of the change last year, O’Hara reported.
The annual Parade of Homes provides ticket holders with an opportunity to “see the latest in new home construction, remodeling, design trends and landscaping,” according to a release.
Advance ticket sales are available at the HBAGTA office, located at 3040 Sunset Lane in Traverse City. Ticket vouchers can also be purchased online at www.hbagta.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at businesses in the area: Bay View Flooring in Traverse City, Builders FirstSource in Grawn, Northern Building Supply in Traverse City and Suttons Bay, Nowak Cabinets in Williamsburg, both Oleson’s Food Stores locations in Traverse City and The Concrete Service in Traverse City.
For more information or to buy advance tickets, call (231) 946-2305 or visit https://hbagta.com/parade-of-%20homes/.
Every participant is required to have a ticket for entry, except for children age 1 and younger. Strollers are also not allowed inside homes on the tour.
O’Hara said mask wearing is the decision of each builder on the Parade of Homes.
“I would recommend that visitors have masks with them, just in case they need them,” O’Hara said in an email.
