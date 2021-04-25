TRAVERSE CITY — Some businesses were swept away by the COVID-19 currents of a pandemic tsunami, but leadership at Graceland Fruit and its 220 employees weathered the storm — thanks, in part, to a new course they set just before the health crisis crested the horizon.
Recognized as a global super in the market for dried fruit and related products, leadership at the Frankfort-based company strategically chose to leave the retail market — it dropped products the bore the Graceland Fruit label — and concentrate on production for wholesale customers that stretch across the seven seas and sell in more than 60 countries.
Graceland managers made that decision just before coronavirus took off to become a terrible tidal wave. And through it all — because demand for its product remained strong worldwide — Graceland kept its production lines buzzing.
“Actually, the plant (remained operating at) full force,” said Brenna Nugent, marketing and communications manager. “We were quite fortunate, we stayed
open the entire time. We did feel a bit of decrease in our food service demands. We felt that trickle-down effect with people in restaurants and the food service distributors and then back into us.”
Though the pandemic would impact work routines just about everywhere, Nugent said the company’s decision — just before COVID-19 swept across the globe — to modify its marketing strategy would deliver fortuitous consequences.
“Over the last year and a half we decided we were spending a lot of time for uses that weren’t as beneficial as we were hoping,” she said. “We’ve shifted strategies … so we’re solely focused on industrial. We do private label packaging, say for Sam’s Club, or Target, or someone like that — we have quite a few customers that do that. We still operate all our same lines, but now … it’s packaged in customer-branded bags.”
A global brand
What began as a cherry co-op nearly 50 years ago with about a half-dozen area growers taking part has grown into the global brand it’s become, despite the pandemic or no pandemic.
“Today we offer apples, wild blueberries, cultivated blueberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries, and those are all infused dried fruits,” said Nugent. “We have a line of soft and frozen fruit ingredients, which are sort of like a frozen fruit, except they’re soft to the bite and are immediately edible, so they preserve much more of the fruit qualities. And we also have concentrate, cranberry juice concentrate, in organic and conventional. But I would say our bread and butter is our dried fruits line.
“Demand is always very high, especially for dried cranberries, year round. We’re still doing about six loads a day, some days more, some days less, but on the average right around that. You can get 20 pallets in a truck — a shipping container — roughly 39,400 pounds. (They) leave Frankfort, go onto a rail and are shipped across the country, and then put into another container to China, to our customers over there.
“(We’re expecting) a good year,” said Nugent. “We’ve grown year over year. We seem to grow, every year, especially for our dried cranberries — that is our largest-selling item.”
More information is available at gracelandfruit.com; 1123 Main St., Frankfort; 800-352-7181.
Elsewhere, as the COVID crisis battered a global community with a series of unrelenting tidal waves, some sought to “grow their own food,” said Lindsey Lampton, manager of McGough’s Farm and Lawn of Traverse City.
“We did see a surge in customers looking to provide for themselves,” said Lampton. “I think there (was) a general spike in interest in different demographics, and last year you had more people who (became) interested in trying to grow their own food (in response to) all the uncertainty that happened last spring.”
Homegrown food
Lampton said because more and more neophyte farmers turned to growing their own food last year, McGough’s managed to stay busy.
“To be honest, we had a pretty busy year with people staying home, trying gardens, or getting into chickens, or different hobbies – even getting into bird watching and things like that,” she said.
“This year, I anticipate another busy year in that same vein. Hopefully, people who started gardens and tried that, enjoyed it, and are going to continue that. I think there was a lot more emphasis on the food gardens (versus flower gardens). People were worried about supply and they thought some self-sufficiency skills might be in order, so I think you saw a little bit of that.
“I’ve already seen a lot of demand for seeds (this year) for things like sweet potatoes and onions, and growing supplies,” said Lampton.
For more information, visit mcgoughsinc.com; 501 Lake Ave., Traverse City; 231-947-5900.
Even as the pandemic continued to roll week after week after week, those who turned the soil at the Rolling Meadows Farms near Buckley kept on rolling.
“I would say we pretty much did what we planned last year, even with the pandemic,” said owner Greg Bancroft. “We followed through with what we started, and we finished our crop season out okay. It wasn’t great, but it was OK.”
Bancroft, who owns the 750-acre family farm with his wife Keri, concentrated their farming efforts on raising hay, corn, soy beans, beef cattle and more.
“Last year, when we were in the first lock down phase, they said ‘stay home, don’t go out unless you have to,’ and all this other stuff,” said Bancroft. “The fuel and gas prices really plummeted, and that was a little blessing in disguise for the agricultural side of things — our input costs were lower because of that.
Costs continue to rise
But, said Bancroft, if what goes up must come down, the opposite is true, too.
“I use anywhere between 4,000 and 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel in the spring of the year and looking at the price of fuel now, it’s easily twice what it was last year,” he said. “I’m planning on doing the same thing as last year, and it’s going to cost me more.
“Also, the market was a little less (last year) because the (processing) plants and others who were taking my commodity weren’t running full tilt like they had been. They were still dealing with COVID issues in their plants, or it was a transportation issue, or whatever, so there was a little bit of lull.
“But the fuel prices have skyrocketed, and another thing that is the direct result of the fuel prices is the fertilizer prices have skyrocketed, also.”
Still, Bancroft said he has reason to be optimistic about this year’s crops.
“Everything falls with the Chicago Board of Trade, no matter how you figure it,” he said. “This spring, so far, the futures prices have been higher than they’ve been in probably five or six years, which is good.”
More information is available at Rolling Meadows Farms on Facebook; 5150 Miller Road, Buckley; 231-263-5327.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.