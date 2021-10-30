TRAVERSE CITY — Red Ginger owners Pam and Dan Marsh were the 2021 recipients of the Lyle DeYoung Award.
The award, which wasn’t presented in 2020 because of the pandemic, is for a community member who has made a significant contribution to the vitality of downtown Traverse City. Pam and Dan Marsh received the honor at an annual dinner on Thursday.
The award is named for the late Lyle DeYoung, a downtown leader who died in 1992. Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said the award for “service to downtown and community” was something DeYoung epitomized.
Pam and Dan Marsh purchased the Kurtz Building in 2007 “with a vision to bring high-end Asian cuisine to downtown Traverse City,” according to a release from the DDA announcing the 2021 recipients.
“Downtown is incredibly grateful for everything that Pam and Dan have done to in the past 14 years to elevate the incredible cuisine and place we call downtown Traverse City,” Derenzy said in the release.
Amical restaurant owner Dave Denison, who won the DeYoung Award in 2014, said Pam and Dan Marsh are strongly loyal to the community, according to the release. Golden Shoes owner Bill Golden said in the release hospitality is part of the makeup of the Red Ginger owners.
Both of those attributes were similar to DeYoung.
“Lyle was a strong advocate for a clean and friendly downtown and was a voice of encouragement to everyone downtown beginning in business,” Derenzy said in an email last month calling for nominations. “This award was created to pay tribute to his memory and honor downtown leaders who demonstrate the same positive community commitment to our wonderful downtown.
“Service to community and downtown was a big part of why we named this award in Lyle’s memory.”
DeYoung began working as a stock boy when his father purchased DeYoung’s in 1941, according to the September release from the DDA.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a business degree, DeYoung and his wife, Pat, returned to Traverse City in 1964 and “built their business into a thriving downtown institution over the next several decades,” according to the release.
