TRAVERSE CITY — Pizza places often offer two-for-one specials.
That’s how Dudley and Kimberly Smith will become owners of longtime downtown Traverse City institution Paesano’s Pizza.
The Smiths are expected to close on the purchase of both the building and the business at 447 E. Front St. on May 27, which will begin the transition from the Kolarik family to the Smiths.
Customers to the business that opened on the Saturday of National Cherry Festival in 1981 won’t see much of a change, Dudley Smith said.
“Our plan is to continue the Paesano’s legacy,” he said. “We’re confident our customers will continue to enjoy the best pizza, salads and subs northern Michigan has to offer.”
The Smiths, who have operated Smith Property Investments for the last 15 years, made an inquiry about purchasing the building in early March.
“That is how I got involved in the pizza business,” Dudley Smith said of his offer.
Smith Property Investments is also located downtown at 125 E. Front St., Suite 204.
“I was told that Paesano’s was for sale as well,” Dudley Smith recalled. “The Kolarik family was looking to retire and get out of the pizza business. As a real estate investor, I was looking at the building and thinking I had an anchor tenant.
“When I learned that the Kolarik family wanted to retire, my wife and I started looking at the business. We wanted to make sure Paesano’s stuck around as a business in the community. It’s an institution.”
The Kolarik family opened Paesano’s Pizza in the summer of 1981 at its current location and never moved. The Kolarik family said the business always focused on delivering “delicious pizzas, locally-sourced toppings, fabulous breadsticks and a smile for every customer,” according to a release announcing the sale.
“It’s definitely been a labor of love for all of us,” co-owner Susan Parks said in the release. “Now, our loyal customers will be delighted that the new owners will maintain the high-quality, family-friendly business we’ve worked hard to create.”
It’s just that Paesano’s Pizza will be owned by a different Traverse City family.
“Kim and I will both be equally involved in managing and staffing Paesano’s,” Smith said.
Dudley Smith said while no major changes are planned for Paesano’s Pizza, he would like to see the restaurant add Sunday hours and delivery in the future, if staffing allows the expansion.
The first full year of the pandemic was a strong one for pizzerias across the country and locally.
“(2020) was a very good year for us,” Parks, one of eight family owners at Paesano’s, told the Record-Eagle for a June 6, 2021 article.
“It was a record year,” sister Mary Zelinski confirmed.
