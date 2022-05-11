TRAVERSE CITY — Paesano's Pizza opened on a National Cherry Festival parade Saturday in 1981.
The Traverse City business will open its doors during the festival in 2022 with new owners.
Real estate developers Dudley and Kimberly Smith will close May 27 on both the building and business at 447 E. Front St. The Smiths bought the business from the Kolarik family, which operated Paesano's at the same address for 41 years.
"It’s definitely been a labor of love for all of us," co-owner Susan Parks said in a release. "Now, our loyal customers will be delighted that the new owners will maintain the high-quality, family-friendly business we’ve worked hard to create."
