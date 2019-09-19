TRAVERSE CITY — PACE North, a facility that offers healthcare services to chronically ill, high-risk elderly residents of seven counties, has opened at 2325 Garfield Rd.
The program is intended to allow chronically ill seniors to remain in their home as long as possible.
A facility open house for the public will be held 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 20.
PACE North serves residents who live in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, and Wexford counties; and portions of Antrim and Manistee counties. It provides comprehensive health and wellness care for nursing home-eligible adults who choose to live in their community instead of in a nursing facility.
Once fully operational, PACE North will have the ability to serve more than 140 people.
Eligible participants are age 55 or older; certified by the state to require nursing-home level of care; live in the program's defined service area; and able to live safely in their own home at time of enrollment.
Grand Traverse Pavilions is the sponsoring organization for PACE North, which is a separate nonprofit organization.
The Pavilions has been fundraising for the project for four years.
The Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation has generated more than $3.5 million through the PACE Capital Campaign, which was established to support funding of the building renovations and operation start-up costs.
The Foundation contributed more than $500,000, Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen said in a release. The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation contributed $1 million. Other area family foundations also contributed, as did Rotary Charities, according to the release.
The PACE model of care has been in use for more than 40 years. More than 130 PACE programs currently operate throughout the United States. PACE stands for Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.
The program is intended to deliver coordinated, proactive, preventive care that is individualized to each participant's needs and circumstances. Each enrollee's health and wellness needs are determined and monitored by a team of medical, social, and support service experts.
PACE also offers door-to-door transportation to the PACE Day Center, where most services are provided. The program is designed to meet the medical, social, nutritional and support service needs of aging adults while providing a cost-effective alternative to placement in a nursing home.
PACE programs typically serve people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, according to the release.
The Pavilions is owned by Grand Traverse County and is governed by the Grand Traverse County Department of Health and Human Services Board.
