TRAVERSE CITY — Herb Lemcool’s smile projected a hint of deal-making pride as he toured the new Pace North center on Friday.
It was his idea five years ago that the facility might be a good fit for the former county health department building at 2325 Garfield Rd. North.
He was part of the crowd that helped dedicate the facility on an unseasonably hot afternoon. The PACE North program will begin offering services next week.
Friday’s gathering was the culmination of Grand Traverse County Pavilions officials’ eight-year-long effort to establish a PACE program in Traverse City.
PACE stands for “Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.” It is a model in use at more than 130 facilities across the country that allows people — 55 or older and certified by the state to need nursing home care — to continue living in their own home while receiving the care they require.
The PACE program transports clients to and from the facility, and provides meals, on-site doctor appointments, physical therapy and opportunity for social interaction, all under one roof.
Officials’ efforts to create the program progressed for three years. By 2014 they were fundraising and searching for a location to offer PACE services.
Lemcool said Friday that he suggested the 18,000-square-foot former home of the county health department. The health department in 2012 had moved to a new location on LaFrainier Road.
“It kind of started the process,” Lemcool said of his idea back in 2014.
The county at the time was spending at least $12,000 a year on the empty building’s maintenance.
“We were going to sell it for $500,000,” said Lemcool, who served as a Grand Traverse County commissioner for 16 years.
Instead, the PACE project agreed to pay $31,250 in lease payments annually. It put a new roof on the former health department building. It since has completely remodeled the structure.
Donors, staff and guests gathered Friday in the parking lot to listen to speeches about how the center came to be. Then they stepped into the lobby, past the transportation office and the reception desk, into a long hallway that connects the facility’s two large day rooms.
Later Friday afternoon, an open house welcomed the public into the repurposed building.
Eight years of fundraising efforts for PACE North brought in $3.5 million, including a $1 million grant from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation announced in February. The facility is named The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg — PACE Center.
Friday’s dedication attracted a host of people involved with the effort to bring PACE to the area.
The program will serve clients in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Wexford counties, plus portions of Antrim and Manistee counties. Eligible participants must be age 55 or older; certified by the state to require nursing-home level of care; live in the program’s defined service area; and be able to live safely in their own home at time of enrollment. More information is available at pacenorth.org or 833-410-2086.
“Once you see it, that’s when it becomes real,” GT Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen said after greeting a string of guests on Friday. “This is what the consumer wants. Almost everyone would prefer living in their own home.”
Staffers led a series of small groups through the facility’s upper level, which includes the main day room, a kitchen, a second day room, two beds, a laundry room, an accessible spa tub, and offices. Both day rooms are set up to facilitate meals, card games, conversation, television viewing, and other activities.
Home Care Coordinator Cara Eule greeted visitors in her office.
“Part of our job is to do in-home care,” she said, in addition to the services offered at the facility.
Visitors rode the elevator to the lower level, where they toured a medical suite with five exam rooms and two beds, more offices, a meeting room, and a therapy room. The therapy room is filled with exercise equipment. It also features a demonstration kitchen that staff can use to help clients recovering from strokes or other issues practice how to manipulate food cans, pots and stove dials. And it has two beds for use in evaluating the ability of clients to live safely at home.
The facility can handle up to about 130 clients at any one time. Since some clients will visit the facility only some days of the week, it eventually could service more than that number of people. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program’s intent is to keep people living in their own homes longer by providing services normally supplied at nursing homes.
“People are likely to spend more years caring for their aging parents than they did raising their children,” said Sherrie Moseler, PACE North executive director.
PACE North operates a bus and two vans, which it will use to pick up clients in the morning and return them to their homes in the afternoon.
