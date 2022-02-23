TRAVERSE CITY — The three oldest bicycle stores in Traverse City now all have retail locations within sight of each other on Eighth Street.
The three — City Bike Shop, McClain Cycle and Fitness and Brick Wheels — share something else in addition to geography and longevity. All three have new owners in the past year.
- Hunter Gardner in April 2021 bought City Bike Shop, which dates back to 1955, at 747 E. Eighth St.
- Specialized Bicycle Components purchased the two Traverse City (750 E. Eighth and 2786 N. Garfield Road) and one Cadillac location of McClain’s, ending 44 years in business for Bob and Kris McClain.
- Brick Wheels, which recently sold at 736 E. Eighth St., dates back to 1974.
Add in an ownership change at Einstein Cycles in December 2021 and the shifting of gears continues.
“I think it’s just weird timing,” said Trevor Schmitz, who partnered with David Hagan to purchase Einstein Cycles at 1990 U.S. 31 North. “I think it’s just coincidental timing.”
Shaun Quinn and Charles Lakritz opened Bay Front Scooters at 140 E. Front St. in downtown Traverse City in 2013, five years before Bayfront Beach and Bike began in Elk Rapids.
Three other bicycle stores also opened recently in Traverse City.
- Dan and Pam Marsh launched Pedego Electric Bikes at 823 S. Garfield Ave. in June 2020.
- Dan Curnayn and Peter Trucco brought Wild Card Cycle Works to 436 W. Front St. in April 2021.
- Pat Karpowski opened Mission Cycles at 1125 E. Eighth St. in May 2021.
New or old, all bike shop owners have had to deal with supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic. While still an issue, some owners said it has improved recently.
“It has eased up a little bit,” Quinn said.
“You can order a bike in December and you have a three-month window of when it’s going to come in,” Hagan said. “Parts are still kind of a scramble, but it’s slowly getting better.”
Schmitz said there are still some issues with certain products.
“There are some hot bikes that we can’t even order right now,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.