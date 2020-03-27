TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Food Cooperative Inc. has agreed to purchase the Lucky's Market in Traverse City for $860,000. Closing is scheduled for next week.
Colorado-based Lucky's Markets in January filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. At the time, it operated 39 stores in 10 states.
Oryana in 2016 canceled plans to open a second location in Williamsburg.
Oryana won a bidding process in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to acquire the Lucky's store.
Lucky's today announced deals with a total of 10 purchasers for 23 stores.
The Lucky's chain had 17 stores when it announced an investment by Cincinnati-based supermarket chain Kroger in 2016. Kroger in December announced it planned to divest its ownership share in Lucky’s. A month later, Lucky's filed Chapter 11 and began to close and sell store locations.
