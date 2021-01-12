GRAND RAPIDS — Several northern Michigan businesses and nonprofits won Torch Awards for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
A virtual award ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 14 at noon to recognize the winners and finalists in three categories. Registration for the free award ceremony is available at https://tinyurl.com/BBBTorchEthics.
Businesses and nonprofits from northern Michigan were nominated and submitted applications for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. A panel of judges selected seven finalists and overall winners in three categories.
Winners and finalists by category included:
- Nonprofit (1-19 employees). Winner — Spark in the Dark; Finalist — United Way of Northwest Michigan
- Business (11-50 employees). Winner — Precision Plumbing & Heating Systems; Finalists — Oneupweb and Pets Naturally
- Business (51-175 employees). Winner — Dave Kring Chevrolet Cadillac; Finalist — Selestial Soap
According to a release, the Better Business Bureau has recognized businesses and nonprofits in its 38-county service area for years.
This is the first year the BBB will have two events, the Northern Michigan Torch Awards are for 17 counties in northern Michigan. A separate Torch Awards for Ethics was held in November for those in 21 other counties in western Michigan.
"One of the great things about northern Michigan is the community of businesses and nonprofits that are dedicated to serving others," Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. "These organizations have shown a dedication to trust and ethics ..."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.