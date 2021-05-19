”The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Street Market has undergone a number of changes inside and out.
The former dry cleaner building took on new life in June of 2017 as State Street Marketplace, with Monkey Fist Brewing Company as its anchor tenant.
Monkey Fist in August 2019 changed its name to MiddleCoast Brewing Company.
The name change was to avoid confusion with Shipyard Brewing Company’s Monkey Fist India Pale Ale.
In October of 2019, State Street Market dropped the ‘place’ from its name.
Inside the building at 329 E. State St., the market bar had two different owners in four years.
But one of those was not MiddleCoast Brewing Company, which operated out of the adjoining building at 331 E. State St.
“The market bar has never been owned by us,” MiddleCoast head brewer Deven Larrance said of the pseudo tap room. “It’s always been owned by somebody else.”
That is about to change.
MiddleCoast now is the master tenant of the building at 329 E. State St.
New signs went up Monday for the entire building, which now will operate under one name and one brand.
Larrance, who, among his many other roles, holds the title of general operations manager, said MiddleCoast Brewing passed its inspection on May 13 and is awaiting a switch of the liquor license.
“We will have full control of the building,” Larrance said. “We’re going to be running the whole thing.”
The market bar soon will offer 16 MiddleCoast beers and seltzers on tap. This is not a new concept for the bar, but the level of commitment is a switch.
“They carried most or all of our products,” Larrance said. “It was smart by them to carry our products since we were right next door. But it was never required.”
In another switch to operations, MiddleCoast Brewing not only will drop the ‘pseudo’ from the taproom, but also the ‘tap’ portion.
“It’ll be a tasting room and not just a taproom because we’re also getting a distiller license and a winemaking license,” Larrance said. “We’re going to be making our own ciders and distilling our own spirits.”
While operation shifts always have been part of State Street Market and MiddleCoast Brewing Company, this one was not unexpected. Larrance also plans it to be one of the last.
“There’s been a lot of changes in the building the last four years,” he said. “This is going to be the final change.
“This is what we’ve been aiming for; this is what we’ve been shooting for all along at MiddleCoast Brewing.”
With this shift, MiddleCoast Brewing will have the final say in what comes out of the kitchen and from behind the bar.
“We’ll have full control of the food and the drink — and that’s what we’re aiming for, to control the quality and the consistency,” Larrance said.
When State Street Marketplace opened, it was designed to serve as a test kitchen and business incubator. By Larrance’s count, nine different businesses have operated out of the space, some, like Wren the Butcher, morphing into their own brick-and-mortar business.
Wren now does business in downtown Suttons Bay.
One of the current food businesses, Crêpes & Co. will remain. Owner Vanessa Grasset opened the French cuisine café three years ago.
“She’s happy and she’s done a great job,” Larrance said.
Grasset has even expanded into an adjacent space, the former home of the Grind Coffee Company.
“The coffee shop was going to close,” Grasset said. “I said, ‘I need the coffee. It’s a good complement.’ In February we started doing coffee with the same barista, the same (Leelanau Roasting Company) coffee and the same recipes.”
Grasset said she loves operating in the building and thinks the change to MiddleCoast Brewing will be positive.
“It’s where I started, and, with Deven managing the place, it will be a good final change,” she said. “The brand is finally going to get out.
“It’s a nice spot; it’s going to work nice.”
Crêpes and Company specializes in its namesake thin pancake as well as croques (buttery ham-and-cheese sandwiches).
“We try to keep it simple,” Grasset said. “Simple, but good. And authentic.”
Crêpes and Company is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Grasset said she will to continue to operate a booth Fridays at the farmer’s market in Northport.
