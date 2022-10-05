ELK RAPIDS — Word Love Goods needed a bigger dictionary.
Harbor Wear needed a new port.
Both problems will be solved by one move.
Con man Harold Hill sang about trouble in River City in “The Music Man.” The summer of 2022 brought about a lot of new business to the 100 block of River Street, the heart of downtown Elk Rapids.
Word Love Goods moved into a new location, opening Sept. 22 at 103 River St. The business debuted at 141 River St. A on the day after Thanksgiving in 2020. The new location at 103 River St. gives owner Alissa Winters about 500 more square feet for the retail store selling “books, gifts, home decor and a bit of whimsy” all focused on the written word.
“It’s definitely more square footage for the sales floor, I’d say about another 300,” said Winters, who also picked up additional storage at the back of the new store. “We needed more room and more year-round traffic from the post office, the bakery and the marina. More exposure.”
Harbor Wear, located across the road at 138 River Street, will move into the space vacated by Word Love when it opens for the 2023 season this spring. The store will close for the 2022 season by the end of October and the move will give Harbor Wear an additional 250 square feet of space.
“I’m super excited,” Elk Rapids store owner Brittney Dipert-Hopkins said on Tuesday morning. “I was over there today measuring. I can’t wait to get in there.
“I’m excited to have all winter to decorate and have it all perfect for the spring to open.”
In addition to picking up more space, the new Word Love location allowed Winters to organize her store better.
It allowed Winters to expand her children’s and young adult items in a room opposite the counter.
There is a room in the back for artwork, another dedicated to journals and quote cards with seasonal items near the entrance.
“It’s beautiful,” said customer Tammy Oberski, who splits time between Elk Rapids and New Hudson and left the new store with a print. “It’s really, really pretty. I like the touches, all the different rooms.
“I like the areas being specific to the categories; my shopping needs. Everything has a place.”
Naturally there are plenty of books to peruse. Winters estimates she carries more than 300 different titles in the store and can order “darn near any book that anybody wants” and offers a 10% discount when customers do it through her store.
Winters said she plans to expand her offerings to include a business-to-business card line. A re-grand opening is scheduled for late October.
“It’s been good,” Winters said of the move. “It’s been better than expected and we’re very thankful for that.”
Blooming businesses
A pair of businesses focused on flowers opened this year on both ends of the 100 block of River Street.
Amy Kate Designs and Golden Hill Farms share a storefront at 131 River St. Amy Hendrickson runs the former with daughter Abbey Cooper leading Golden Hill Farms, which both opened on June 2.
All of the products in the store come from Cooper’s 10-ace Golden Hill Farms or Hendrickson’s one-acre plot.
“Everything grown on the farm is sold as fresh or dried flowers for weddings, events and everyday floral year-round,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson said “it’s a total family” operation at the store and the farm. That includes daughter Amanda Hendrickson, Abbey’s husband Chris Cooper, ex-husband Scott Hendrickson and longtime family friend, Michael Camp. Even Hendrickson’s mother, Jackie Bowen, pitches in.
“We’re all over the place,” Abbey Cooper joked. “We feel if you have a store up here you have to wear many hats and do many different things.”
It’s also not the first retail experience for Amy Hendrickson.
She opened Thru the Grapevine in 1989 at 10443 S. Bay Shore Drive and sold it in 2000.
Hendrickson also had stores in Midland, Bay Harbor and Suttons Bay in the past.
Hendrickson always did flowers for weddings, events and home gardens, but is happy to have a store again.
“It was retail that took a break,” Cooper said. “We really wanted to have a retail spot downtown and here we are.”
The Amy Kate Designs portion of the business focuses on ‘boutique floral and events” while Golden Hill Farms emphasizes “gift, home and garden” according to the two-sided business card. Classes are planned for the winter months.
“We just love it,” Hendrickson said. “We have so many ideas coming up for the next couple of years.”
Northwood Blooms also offers florist services in Elk Rapids at 114 River St., Suite B. Morgan Lake opened the store in June.
“I just felt like it was a good time to do it,” Lake said of opening a storefront after operating out of her house and selling out of roadside stands.
Northwood Blooms shares an entrance and an address with The Hair Parlor. Cassie Hairston moved her existing hair salon into the building.
Lake said Northwood Blooms emphasizes fresh flowers and local products during the growing season. Lake said Northwood also has boutique items like jewelry, candles, house plants, dried floral and is adding clothing.
“It’s been going really well,” said Lake, who primarily works with women-owned businesses and vendors. “Having Word Love right across from us I think will give us more business throughout the season and hopefully the year.”
Restaurant reopens
A longtime restaurant reopened at 147 River St. in mid-June this summer.
The death of longtime restauranteur Charles Egeler — affectionally known as ‘Chef Charles’ — on Nov. 28, 2021 put the future of Chef Charles’ in doubt.
So owners John Conrad and Dan Rowe decided to uphold “the legacy of Chef Charles (Charles Egler) who founded the establishment 27 years ago” and reopen the restaurant as Chef Chuck’s, according to its website.
“We are proud to present his classic ‘pizazz’ style pizzas, sandwiches, and salads, offering premium ingredients and quality craftsmanship in all of our menu items,” the website said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.