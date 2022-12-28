From Staff Reports
GRAND RAPIDS — Online purchases was the top scam for 2022 according to the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan.
It’s the second year in a row online purchases rated as the top scam based on the number of BBB Scam Tracker entries and its impact on customers.
Employment scams rated second and phishing was third, according to the release from the BBB.
Many of the online scams started on social media, according to the release.
About 25% of consumers using the organization’s Scam Tracker reported being targeted by a scam while using social media, according to a recent BBB survey.
“Scammers know we are shopping online and target consumers casually scrolling through social media feeds,” Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan, said in the release. “Don’t let the too-good-to-be-true prices and flashy advertisements lure you into clicking on fraudulent sites and handing over your hard-earned money.”
Scammers often target consumers on social media with product photos coming from a legitimate business. When the consumer clicks on the ad, it often leads them to a fraudulent, copycat site.
The type of online purchase scam costing Michigan residents the most money continues to be pet scams.
The BBB updated a 2017 study on the impact of puppy scams earlier this month available at https://www.bbb.org/content/dam/0734-st-louis/puppy-scams-creative/puppy-scams-bbb-study.pdf.
The BBB in West Michigan said employment scams has been one of the riskiest for consumers the past five years.
One of the employment scams reported to the BBB in West Michigan had a company that “appeared legitimate by using an address in Cadillac,” according to the release.
“Victims were approached by the scammer and offered a job with no interview or face-to-face contact,” the release said. “Victims shared their social security numbers and banking information for background checks and direct-payment setup. After doing work for weeks, no one was paid and all communication with the employer was cut off.”
Phishing scams were No. 3 in 2022 and use email, phone calls or text messages to trick people into revealing personal and financial information.The
The BBB offered tips to avoid online purchase and pet scams including:
- Research a company before you buy. That includes using BBB.org, reading consumer reviews on other websites and even doing an online search for the business name along with the word ‘scam.’
- Watch out for social media scams. Red flags include deals that seem too good to be true, phony personalized products, fake coupons and product links that lead to suspect websites.
- Only shop on secure sites. Make sure the website has “https” in the URL and a small lock icon on the address bar.
- Use a credit card for purchases because it may offer some protection against fraud.
- See pets in-person before paying any money.
Some tips to avoiding employment scams include:
- Research the job offer and verify the email address is a match to the actual company. Call or go directly to the company website for contact information to verify the job posting.
- Be cautious of work-from-home jobs involving receiving and reshipping packages.
- Be wary of any job offers that don’t require an interview.
- Be skeptical of a vague job descriptions and large salaries or money for small tasks.
- Don’t send your full address, birthdate and financial information in a resume or to unverified recruiters and/or online applications.
Tips to avoiding phishing scams include:
- Call or check the company website directly. Also don’t click on links in an unexpected email.
- Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender.
- Question any generic emails received.
- Use security software to protect a computer.
If you believe you were the target of a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov or by calling 877-FTC-Help.
If the scam involved a credit card purchase, report the incident to your credit card provider, even if the transaction was not completed.
Monitor your statements for any potential fraud.
