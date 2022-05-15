TRAVERSE CITY — For some it was educational and informative.
For others it was a way to snag some swag, including one girl who left with a handful of logoed pens to add to her collection.
For a freshman from McBain, it was a way to learn about a well-paying career to provide for his future family.
“I just really think about what I’m going to be doing when I get older,” McBain High School freshman Henry Baas said, still wearing a surgical cap after visiting one of eight department tables from Munson Healthcare. “I know medical makes good money and I want to support my kids when I’m older.
“Plus it’s cool.”
Classmate Isaiah Vanhaitsma agreed. He was also wearing a surgical scrub cap and talking about an interest in anesthesiology or some kind of medical technician.
“It’s just interesting,” Vanhaitsma said. “I’ve looked into this already. A little bit.”
About 2,000 high school freshmen from 30 different schools — split into 90-minute morning and afternoon sessions — attended the second MiCareerQuest at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center on Thursday. The 2020 event was canceled and last year’s event was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great,” Michigan Works Youth Services Manager Susan Ward said. “We’re glad to be back in person.”
Sixty different businesses offered insight into a variety of careers both inside and outside at the Civic Center. Nearly every one featured some hands-on activities along with some valuable information and insight into job opportunities.
“That’s why we do events like this,” Ward said between the sessions, each of which had about 1,000 students. “They don’t know what they don’t know. They’ve never picked up a hammer, they’ve never put on a surgical gown and they’re never performed surgery.
“That’s why we do it. We want to build the talent pipeline. There’s not enough to replace the (workforce) that is retiring. We want to keep students in northwestern Michigan staying here.”
“This is all about planting seeds, giving them exposure and introducing them to the skilled trades,” Elmer’s Human Resources Specialist Nicole Lesperance said.
Lesperance was standing outside an enclosure with four supervised mini-excavators. Students would try to transfer a dodgeball, a football and a tennis ball from atop a traffic cone into a plastic garbage bin using the bucket of the excavator.
“We’re always super popular with the kids,” said Lesperance, who was awarding a tape measure or sunglasses for one success, a deck of cards for two and a new Elmer’s hat for going three for three. “It’s so much harder than it looks.”
Traverse City West Senior High School ninth-grader Roberto Manuel can attest. He failed to deliver one of the balls into the bin while receiving equal parts encouragement and needling from his classmates.
“It was fun,” Manuel said. “I didn’t control (the excavator) too well, but it was fun. I had quite a crowd going on.
“With more practice, I think I’d be pretty good at it.”
Back inside Howe Arena as the young Titans were rotating through the exhibits, TC West freshman Faye Comeaux was wiring a receptacle at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 booth.
Students would learn about wiring before bending conduit led by two members of its sponsored apprenticeship program.
“I think it’s real cool,” Comeaux said of her attempt at being an electrician. “It’s definitely more on the difficult side, making sure the wrench connected with the screw and getting the wire on right.”
While being an electrician may not a post-secondary career for Comeaux, it certainly held her attention.
“It’s not something I could see myself doing, but it’s real interesting,” Comeaux said.
Ward said that’s one of the goals of MiCareerQuest and it was an unquestioned success.
“Everybody was engaged,” Ward said.
Despite the two-year interruption for the in-person MiCareerQuest, Ward said Thursday’s event featured 60 different businesses and a volunteer crew of 70 kept the event moving.
“We have many more volunteers and about the same amount of employers,” Ward said, comparing the inaugural 2019 event to the 2022 version.
