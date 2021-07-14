TRAVERSE CITY — A company with roots in two different U.S. states and San Marcos, Guatemala, was able to filter out the competition and claim the top prize.
Ola Filter Corporation was voted as winner at TCNewTech’s Pitch Night competition July 6. Ola is an easy-to-use, affordable water filter that uses “ultrafiltration technology to remove bacterial contamination from drinking water in developing countries,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
The July 6 event was the first held in-person at the City Opera House since March 2020. The Pitch Night has been held virtually since April 2020.
“We’re so happy to get back to in-person events,” TCNewTech Board President Kelly Ignace said in a release before the July event. “Anyone who has attended in the past knows that TCNewTech is Traverse City’s highest value networking event. We can’t wait to see the regulars, along with all of the new faces.”
TCNewTech didn’t abandon its online format, livestreaming on the TCNewTech Youtube Channel and Facebook Page.
Each five-minute pitch on the City Opera House stage was followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.
Following a vote by the hybrid audience, Ola Filter Corporation was voted to receive the $500 top prize. The “women-founded, triple bottom line social business focused on people, the planet, and profits to build true sustainability in a market of over two billion people worldwide in need of decontaminated drinking water,” resonated with the audience, according to a release from TCNewTech.
The other four presenters at the July 6 event included:
- Marshall Downs of Sitedropp, an “on-demand delivery service for the construction and home improvement industry” based in Benton Harbor.
- Northport’s Philip A. Hallstedt of Getcharged.com. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company “is committed to providing customers with access to the latest cleantech products.”
- Steven Lenon of Vert9 Company. The Midland-based company aims “to make drone capabilities accessible and financially possible for everyone by making drones modular and modifiable for the everyday consumer.”
- Joe Gleason of genusConnect. The Detroit-based genusConnect is “a content delivery and engagement platform for the health care market, (which) will allow the audience the ability to experience their technology in real time during the event.”
More information on each of the July presenters is available by emailing Executive Director Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night event is held the first Tuesday of every month, beginning at 6 p.m.
The next event is scheduled for Aug. 3. People can apply for the August Pitch Night or future events at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.