NORTHPORT — Tucker’s of Northport was listed for sale only a week before a potential buyer came to the table.
“It is under contract,” listing agent Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial said Wednesday. “We’ve got an offer.”
The asking price was $1.2 million.
After temporarily closing in March in response to Michigan’s stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions, owners Bill and Nina Collins announced in April that the closure was permanent.
Tucker’s 12,000-square-foot building, 116 S. Waukazoo St., was constructed in 2013 and houses a restaurant, bar, bowling alley, arcade games and dance floor. All furniture, fixtures and equipment are included in the property listing, as is a Class C + SDM liquor license.
The offer was submitted by a person with ties to Northport, said Stiebel. If the offer is accepted, the deal could close before the end of June, he said.
