GRAWN — Bruce Odom has put Odom Reusable Building Materials up for sale.
He's ready to retire, according to a release. The business will remain open as usual until a buyer is found.
The price of $116,500 includes inventory, vehicles, tools and fixtures.
Odom launched the company 21 years ago in a building on South Airport Road near the Garfield intersection. He moved it in 2003 to Grawn, at 5555 Brentwood Ave., just south of the intersection of U.S. 31 and Count Road 633.
Odom built the business around a concept he saw in action when he worked at a nonprofit in Bellingham, Washington: selling reusable building materials.
“I don’t like throwing anything away,” Odom said during in a 2018 interview.
He opened a second location in Grand Rapids in 2014, but closed it in 2018, saying simply that “it wasn’t Traverse City.”
The building and property in Grawn are owned by Odom Sustainable Property LLC. The facility will continue to be available for lease to house the retail business, and might be available for purchase by the purchaser of the retail Odom's business, the release stated.
Odom said the business, over two decades of operation, has diverted about 8 million pounds of building materials from the waste stream into other uses.
Store manager John Kostecki will remain on board through an ownership transition, according to the release.
Odom may be contacted at 231-313-5224 or reusebruce@gmail.com.
