TRAVERSE CITY – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October as Michigan Agritourism Month to recognize the economic and social benefits of agritourism to our state’s farms and communities.
“When you combine agriculture and tourism, something magic happens,” Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell said in a release. “You not only get fresh apples, pumpkins and baked goods, but you also get the experience that goes along with them – things like corn mazes and wagon rides, watching cider being pressed, petting baby animals, and launching pumpkins from a giant catapult.”
McDowell, Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz, and Michigan Agritourism Executive Director Janice Benson on Tuesday toured three agritourism businesses: the Flint Farmers Market, Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Linden, and Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg.
Visit www.MichiganFarmFun.com for a directory of Michigan agritourism businesses.
