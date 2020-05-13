INTERLOCHEN — Move over Maddy, Oaky is taking over.
John and Melissa Ockert officially opened Oaky’s Tavern on Friday. Named for a version of their surname, Oaky’s Tavern does business just east of Interlochen, 9205 U.S. 31 South, the former site of Maddy’s Tavern.
The Ockerts got off to a smoking start to their new venture, despite being open only for take-out for four hours a day.
Melissa Ockert said in-house smoked chicken wings with six different dipping sauces proved popular for patrons the first three days Oaky’s was open. Oaky’s also smokes pork, brisket and turkey on-site, but the wings seem to fly out the door.
“That will be our signature,” Melissa Ockert said on Monday morning. “They’re popular and they’re real good.”
Oaky’s marks the first time the Ockerts have owned a restaurant after decades in the food business. Melissa and John Ockert have operated ice cream shops in Cedar and Honor.
“I guess it’s in our blood,” Melissa said.
The opportunity to own their own restaurant was too good too pass up.
Restaurant company TC Foods didn’t have Maddy’s on the market at the time, even though it was previously had been listed for sale by co-owners Trish and Jeff Wiltse. TC Foods owned Maddy’s Tavern from 2007 until its sale to the Ockerts on May 1.
“The opportunity presented itself and we fell in love with the people and the place,” Melissa Ockert said. “We talked to the Wiltses and came up with a deal.”
“It was good timing,” Trish Wiltse said. “We were trying to just focus on downtown. We hadn’t listed it, they just approached us and it worked out.”
TC Foods still owns and operates Bubba’s, Firefly, The Kitchen and Grandview Catering. The Wiltses also manage Boardman Flats.
Trish Wiltse said selling Maddy’s will allow TC Foods to put an emphasis on its other restaurant operations, especially with dine-in operations eliminated because of the pandemic.
“We’re trying to be more efficient company-wide,” Wiltse said. “We’re trying to come up with better carry-out and delivery options.”
Oaky’s also is limited to take-out orders. As a result, Oaky’s right now is only serving dinner, from 4-8 p.m.
“It’s an interesting time to get into a restaurant,” Melissa Ockert admitted. “But we were able to take advantage of the opportunity and do inside work.”
When Oaky’s is fully open, the eatery will employ 25-30 people and be open seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. Oaky’s will close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A grand opening will be held later this summer. “The end of June would be ideal,” Melissa Ockert said.
She said Oaky’s menu shouldn’t change much from its current iteration, but did talk about the possibility of a smoked ribs special on Fridays and Saturdays.
Josh Morrison is the head chef at Oaky’s.
“We’re going with a tavern-feel inside,” said Ockert. “Cozy, comfort foods.”
Oaky’s has 70 seats inside and another 30-40 in an outside patio area. The Ockerts plan to do some further alterations to both dining spaces, and have plans for live music seven days a week in the summer.
“We are making some renovations,” Melissa Ockert said. “We updated and remodeled the kitchen. We added some color and personal touches in the dining room.
“Eventually we would like to add on and increase the dining area and the outside patio area.”
While one Interlochen-area restaurant is beginning with new operators, owners of another longtime eatery about a mile away are approaching an anniversary.
Brian McAllister and his wife, Laurie Bouwman, took over the Hofbrau at 2784 M-137 on May 17, 1997. The Hofbrau has been operating in Interlochen since 1950.
“We wish we were (fully) open,” McAllister said of the upcoming anniversary.
McAllister said the addition of Oaky’s to the Interlochen restaurant scene is welcome.
“We’re pretty excited about John and Missy coming to town,” McAllister said. “They’ll be a good addition to the neighborhood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.