TRAVERSE CITY — Chuck O’Connor, the longtime director of corporate partnerships at National Cherry Festival, was inducted into the International Festival and Event Association’s Hall of Fame.
A Certified Festival and Event Executive (CFEE), O’Connor was inducted at the IFEA’s annual awards luncheon in Willamsburg, Virginia.
In a release, National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye said induction is “the Festival Industry’s highest award.”
According to the release, O’Connor was “an innovator in developing customized sponsorship packages” that are used across the industry. O’Connor is also helped grow the Bay Side Music program at the festival.
Now retired from the Cherry Festival, O’Connor still serves as a senior consultant. He has also served as a mentor to past and current festival professionals.
O’Connor in 2001 founded EMG — Event Marketing Group, which consulted and represented many special events including the Iceman Cometh, the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, M-22 Challenge, National Writers Series, Traverse City Film Festival, Great Lakes Winter Trails Council and the North American Vasa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.