TRAVERSE CITY — When the Maxwell family bought Nugent's Hallmark Shop in 2004, there were four other dedicated Hallmark stores in town where buyers could find the trademarked products.
By the end of May, there will be none.
Nugent's Hallmark Store in the Grand Traverse Commerce Center will stay open at least through Mother's Day, May 8. Tom Maxwell, who runs the day-to-day operations with his wife, Cathy, said the store, at 3349 W. South Airport Road West, likely will close in the middle or end of May.
"It's been around for over 30 years," said Tom Maxwell, speaking for the family-run operation, which includes parents Joe and Cathy Maxwell. "It's kind of an end of an era."
The Maxwell family has a letter, dated Feb. 15, posted on the front door to the store and another at the checkout, addressed to 'Dear Valued Customer.'
"It is with great sadness that we must announce that after almost two decades of ownership, Nugent's Hallmark, will be closing its doors," the letter said.
"This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is the most necessary. We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal and devoted customers. You are the reason we have remained the last standing Hallmark in this area, where there once (were) five. Your passion for the Hallmark brand is unparalleled, and we sincerely appreciate your commitment to Nugent's over the years."
There are Hallmark stores in three other northern Michigan locations — Kelly's in Petoskey, Helen's in Gaylord and Kellie's Manistee — under different owners. Tom Maxwell said his family owned five at its peak, but will just be down to Cathy's Hallmark in Oscoda when the Traverse City store closes its doors for good.
Diane and Gil Nugent owned the original Nugent's Hallmark, which was in the parking lot at the Traverse City Meijer store. Tom Maxwell said his family bought the store from Dick and Janice Butler after they owned it for about a dozen years.
"Back then, you couldn't get Hallmark products in the big box stores," Maxwell said.
Tom Maxwell said the ability to get Hallmark products in other stores was one of the factors leading to the downturn. He said the increase of online sales was another component.
Perhaps the biggest factor was finding enough workers in a competitive Traverse City market. Tom Maxwell said that was a concern before the COVID-19 pandemic — and was exacerbated by it.
Tom Maxwell said the Nugent's Hallmark had a 'Help wanted' sign out for all of 2021 and had four applicants during the year. He said one of the applicants they interviewed was offered a position, but already had accepted another job elsewhere.
"It's a whole bunch of things converging all at the same time," Tom Maxwell said.
Tom Maxwell said Nugent's Hallmark Store had a wonderful two-decade working relationship with landlord and Realtor Jim Schmuckal. He also praised assistant store manager Renee Baker for being the point person for the Maxwell family in Traverse City.
"Our amazing staff here has played as huge part of Nugent's success and devoted customer base over the years," the letter said. ""We know that they have served you well and have remained dedicated, enthusiastic and such an integral part of the business day in and day out."
Everything in the store now is 10 percent off, with some seasonal products offered at 50 percent off.
"It'll go up from there," Baker said fo the discounts.
Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.