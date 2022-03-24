TRAVERSE CITY — More than 40 recreational vehicles and campers will be on hand this weekend at the 30th annual Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show.
The March 25-27 event is at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A wide range of products will be on display, from folding camping trailers to travel trailers, toy haulers and fifth wheel travel trailers, according to a release. The units represent a wide range of price points.
"The summer RV & camping season will be here before we know," John Lindley, President and CEO of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds, said in the release. "Now is the time to plan your RV & camping getaway, and the 30th Annual Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center is the place to get started.
"This 30th show in Traverse City brings together the latest in RVs and experts who can work with consumers to determine the best unit for their lifestyle."
Exhibits featuring RV rentals and campground information also will be on display art the show. Consumers can grab the 2022 Michigan RV & Campgrounds Directory and other travel publications.
Admission is $7 for those age 13 and older, $6 for seniors (ages 55 and older). Children age 12 and younger receive free admission.
Coupons for $1 off any adult or senior admission are available at MARVAC.org and on Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram, according to the release.
More information on the Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show and advance ticket purchase is available at MARVAC.org.
