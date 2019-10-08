TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the Hagerty Center, located at 715 E. Front St.
According to a release, the event works to "build solutions for housing choices in Northwest Michigan."
Cost to attend the summit is $55. Registration deadline is Oct. 11.
Aaron Miripol, president and CEO of the Urban Land Conservancy, will deliver the keynote presentation. According to a release, ULC is "a real estate organization that acquires preserves and develops real estate in under-served areas."
Officials from Renovare Development will discuss affordable housing projects in rural and small-town Michigan.
Other topics at the event include statewide housing policy, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority's Statewide Housing Needs Assessment, communication tools, county land bank authorities and an update on the upcoming Target Market Analysis.
Networks Northwest and Housing North are hosts for the summit.
For more information or to register, visit www.nwm.org/housingsummit.
