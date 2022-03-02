TRAVERSE CITY — Entrepreneurship and innovation will be celebrated at Northern Michigan Startup Week, scheduled for May 9-15.
Registration opened March 1 for a week-long schedule of events featuring local space industry experts, investors and the overall startup community in the region. Three pitch competitions are scheduled during Startup Week, which concludes with Techstars Startup Weekend.
Northern Michigan Startup Week is a collaboration between 20Fathoms, TCNewTech, Newton’s Road and Northern Michigan Angels. Lead funding sponsors include Boomerang Catapult, Hagerty, and Northwestern Michigan College.
“All events are open to the public and will offer opportunities for both students and adults to learn about tech entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem, make new connections and develop new business ideas,” according to a release.
Among the scheduled calendar of events are:
- Space Night, May 9 at 5 p.m.
- Funding Innovation Luncheon, May 10 at noon
- Startup Expo and Community Celebration, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
- University Idea Showcase, May 12 at 5:30 p.m.
- Northwest Michigan Student Pitch Competition, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.
- TechStars Startup Weekend, May 13-15
- TechStars Startup Weekend Pitch Competition, May 15 at 5 p.m.
To register for events or for more information on Northern Michigan Startup Week, visit nmsw.co.
