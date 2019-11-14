TRAVERSE CITY — Some northwest Lower Michigan ski areas are leaping at the chance to open because cold and snow arrived early.
"This the earliest we've been able to open in 23 years," said Crystal Mountain Chief Operating Officer John Melcher. "It's all snow covered. It's looking great out there."
Crystal Mountain, Caberfae Peaks, Nub's Nob and Boyne Highlands each plan to open some ski runs this weekend.
Boyne Mountain opened Thursday — two days earlier than in 2018 — to season passholders and will open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to general skiing and snowboarding.
Frigid temperatures allowed Crystal Mountain to make snow about one full day last week, Melcher said. Warmer weather forced a pause, but starting Sunday night the resort was able to keep its snow guns in operation for 85 hours straight. Another 12-15 inches of natural snow fell at Crystal in the last few days. As of Thursday, the resort was reporting a base snow depth of 18-36 inches.
Crystal Mountain will open eight of its 58 slopes on Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Last year's opening day was Nov. 23. Crystal Mountain's Buck quad chairlift and both its magic carpet lifts will serve eight slopes on Friday. Lift tickets will sell for $15 for adults and $10 for Juniors ages 7-17 and Seniors ages 60-79.
Crystal plans to open an additional quad lift and one more run on both Saturday and Sunday, keep them open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and bump lift ticket rates to $25 and $15. Crystal most likely will close during the work week, and snow conditions will determine when slopes reopen, Melcher said.
Other schedules include:
- Boyne Mountain, in Boyne Falls, will close Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and reopen next weekend.
- Caberfae Peaks, near Cadillac, plans to open Saturday and Sunday.
- Nub's Nob, in Harbor Springs, will open Saturday and Sunday then close during the work week.
- Boyne Highlands, in Harbor Springs, will open Saturday, one day earlier than in 2018, and Sunday.
Most other ski resorts in the region plan to open slopes during the next few weeks.
