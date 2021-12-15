TRAVERSE CITY — A new year brings the new Northern Michigan Policy Conference to Traverse City.
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance hosts the regional economic development conference Jan. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is at the Great Wolf Lodge, located at 3575 North U.S. 31 South.
The fourth annual conference “is designed to leverage diverse strategies to enhance the northern Michigan region’s standing as a world-class place for business, residents, visitors and students of all ages,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
Content will focus on the four main “policy areas and the chronic issues surrounding business development, talent, housing and childcare,” according to the release.
Tickets for the Northern Michigan Policy Conference are $35. Register for the conference at https://tinyurl.com/2022PolicyConference.
Headquartered in Traverse City, the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations in northern Michigan. The Alliance has more than 7,000 member businesses, according to the organization.
