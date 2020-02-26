TRAVERSE CITY — A familiar focus with a different emphasis.
As it was last year, technology in industry is the theme of the sixth annual Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit. The free event on March 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. returns to the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College.
Demonstrations instead of discussions are the emphasis at the event, hosted by the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council.
“This is a follow-up to last year’s event,” said Rob Summers, chairman of the GTAMC and senior business adviser with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center. “This year is a little more tactical in nature. We’re focused on actual equipment demonstrations.”
As with the 2019 event, the keynote speaker will be from Eckhart USA. “Escaping Pilot Purgatory: How Some Companies are Deploying Industry 4.0 at Scale” is the title of the presentation from Dan Burseth, the vice president of business development at Eckhart.
Eckhart USA specializes in integrating advanced automation in business.
Kevin Olds, senior business adviser at MMTC, said industrial-use autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) are not meant to replace human labor. Olds said AGVs can replace the structure of a fixed assembly line and “make it way more flexible.”
He said autonomous equipment can increase worker safety as well as redistributing workers within a company. That was the message Eckhart president and CEO Andrew Storm delivered in his keynote at last year’s summit.
“(AGVs are) helping the jobs become simpler,” Olds said. “It is simplifying the human aspects of the work and eliminating the mundane tasks, making them more value added.”
The manufacturing summit begins with a breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m. Traverse Connect president and CEO Warren Call will welcome summit participants prior to Burseth’s address scheduled from 8:40-9:10 a.m.
Following the keynote address are three breakout sessions. Participants will rotate through the sessions scheduled to start at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. In previous years there were two breakout sessions.
Breakout sessions also will stress demonstrations. Sessions include:
- Michael McGray from the MMTC will demonstrate the use of collaborative robots in manufacturing applications. According to a release, “this new technology allows industrial robots to work side by side with human counterparts, without the traditional needs for safety fencing and complicated programming.”
- Walter Fruge from Perisense, Inc. will demonstrate the use of Internet enabled sensor packages and analytics software. These sensors “provide a new way of understanding equipment performance, enabling users to ... understand their overall equipment effectiveness and proactively manage maintenance and performance issues,” according to the release.
- Cody Kangas, director of industry engagement at Michigan Tech University, will discuss ways to support engineering needs with university partnerships. Kangas will outline the university’s senior design program and ways it can help implement Industry 4.0 technologies.
In keeping with the hands-on focus, Olds said the MMTC used “more targeted communication” with summit invitations.
“Last year a lot of attendees were CEOs, presidents and directors,” Olds said. “This year we’re targeting the process and application engineers.”
Summers said the Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit should attract 100 attendees for its annual event. That’s double the number from the first summit, said Betsy Williams, senior business development adviser for MMTC.
“Six years ago we were excited we had 50 people,” she said.
Summit attendees are asked to register for the free event at www.makegreatthings.org.
