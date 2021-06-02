BOYNE CITY — The Northern Lakes Economic Alliance recently announced award winners at its annual showcase.
The virtual event recognizes businesses and organizations in Antrim, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties “to help communities retain and create quality jobs,” according to a release.
Keynote speaker for the event was Bob Jacquart, CEO of Stormy Kromer.
Jacquart discussed his early career working for his father’s company, Jacquart Fabric Products, in the early 1970s. Jacquart took over the company in 1983, eventually acquired and relaunched Stormy Kromer, which employs about 100 people in Ironwood, who manufacture hand-crafted hats and apparel.
NLEA Showcase award winners included:
- Rick Diebold, Lifetime Achievement Award. Diebold has served the NLEA for more than 30 years, twice serving as the board chair. Also the president of the Antrim County Economic Development Corporation, Diebold was recognized for his “impactful influence on legislation and advocate for children’s education,” according to a release.
- Eric Grandstaff, Lifetime Achievement Award. Grandstaff was recognized for leading the NLEA Broadband Consortium with a mission “to proliferate gigabit high-speed, reliable, and cost-effective broadband services throughout the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance region,” according to a release.
- Nancy Lindsay, Guts and Grit Award. A Certified Financial Marketing Professional with Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan, Lindsay received the award “that recognizes a person or organization as a major part of their community, business, or organization, always supporting others with time, sponsorships, and guidance,” according to the release.
- Truestream, Project of the Year. A subsidiary of Great Lakes Energy, Truestream was honored for “its commitment to bring the best fiber technology to the 26 counties they serve throughout Michigan,” according to a release. As of April, there are 7,800 customers connected on approximately 2,400 miles of fiber.
Three communities also were recognized for earning recognition: Boyne City as winner of the 2020 Great American Main Street Award Winner; the city of Charlevoix as a Redevelopment Ready Certified Community; and the city of Cheboygan as a Michigan Main Street Select Level Community.
The NLEA Showcase also recognized the organizations board of directors, led by 2020 chair Bill Scott of Great Lakes Energy. Outgoing NLEA directors Chris Christensen, Chuck Hayes, Joe Short and Mark Lagerwey were also recognized at the meeting.
The NLEA, 1313 Boyne Ave. in Boyne City, was formed in 1984 as a public/private non-profit organization. More information on the NLEA is available at www.northernlakes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.