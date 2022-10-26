TRAVERSE CITY — A lot of events went virtual in 2020 simply to continue.
Some of those events stayed that way in 2021 out of necessity.
One is staying that way after listening to feedback.
The 2022 Northern Home & Cottage Virtual Tour begins Friday. It’s the third straight year and the 17th overall for the My North Media production benefitting Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan.
“A majority of our audience prefer the virtual tour so we’re committed to continuing with that from here on forward,” My North Media Marketing Director Erin Lutke said.
After staying virtual in 2021 for the second consecutive year, My North Media surveyed ticket buyers.
Of those responding, 97% of ticket buyers answered favorably when asked how they enjoyed the 2021 event. Of those responding, 77% said they would attend a virtual tour again and 56% said they preferred the virtual tour to the in-person event held in prior years.
And it wasn’t just those on the tour.
“We found it best for the homeowner and the builder,” Lutke said. “You get a more intimate experience when you take a virtual tour.”
“It’s great for the people — the owners — because they don’t have to have a bunch of people (going) through their house,” said Jamie Wilkins, the owner of Elk Rapids home builder Trillium Shores, LLC. “I think that encourages more participation.”
Wilkins said there are advantages to both methods. Wilkins said this is fourth year in a row having a home on the tour.
“I like it and I don’t like it,” he said. “There’s nothing like doing this in person, but if they can get the number of views, I think it’s the way to go.”
Wilkins said a virtual tour allows ticket holders an opportunity to look at the homes and cottages at their leisure instead of over a four-day stretch. Those buying tickets to the Northern Home and Cottage Tour watch 10-minute videos organizers call mini-documentaries.
The builders often serve as video narrators on these tours.
“They are really able to describe the intricacies of the home,” Lutke said. “It’s an intimate tour of people’s dream homes.”
Northern Home & Cottage Virtual Tour tickets are by donation. The suggested amount is $25.
The suggested donation a year ago was $15 and Lutke said it was adjusted because the average donation for the 2021 event was $30.
Tickets can be purchased at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/2022-northern-home-cottage-virtual-tour-10-28-2022. Those purchasing tickets will receive an email with a unique password. Ticket buyers will receive another email on Oct. 28 with a link to the virtual tour page.
Because of the virtual event, it is requested that at least one ticket be purchased by household and to not share access outside of it.
As with last year’s event, there are eight waterfront homes on the 2022 tour. The majority of the 2022 stops are in Grand Traverse County, but there are others in the area.
Stops include Williamsburg, Interlochen, Old Mission Peninsula, Glen Arbor and Harbor Springs.
Builders participating in the 2022 Northern Home & Cottage Virtual Tour include:
- @ Home Cabinetry & Interiors
- Antiquities Warehouse
- CMB Construction
- Mapleridge Construction
- McLain Designs
- MPN
- Scott Norris Construction
- Trillium Shore
Of the eight builders, five are repeats on the tour. Only @ Home Cabinetry & Interiors, Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse and McLain Designs are newcomers.
Lutke said technology is a big part of the 2022 home and cottage tour. Lutke said one of the homes has a heated floor controlled by voice commands to a virtual assistant. Another has a smart toilet.
The 2022 Northern Home & Cottage Tour also features a wide range of stops, from a $15 million home to a $1 million remodel.
“There are people’s retreat estates, a working family remodel and a summer getaway,” Lutke said of this year’s event.
Regardless of the size of the home or cottage, all of the proceeds from the event benefit Child and Family Services. The 2020 event raised a record $20,000 for CFS and the 2021 event was just a few thousand dollars under that.
“Child and Family Services more than ever needs that support,” Lutke said.
The Northern Home & Cottage Virtual Tour is also available through the end of the year. Lutke said the tour is competing with several different events including the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Saturday and Halloween on Monday.
Ticket holders are also welcome to make return visits.
“You can rewatch the videos,” she said. “All the builder information is included on the tour visiting page. So if you have a question or want more information, you can contact the builders themselves.”
Lake Effect Digital, a division of Heritage Broadcasting, handled all the filming for the 2022 Northern Home & Cottage Show. Heritage Broadcasting bought My North Media on Jan. 1.
Great Lakes Land Company is the official sponsor of the 2022 event.
Featured sponsors are Honor Onekema Building Supply, Fischer Insurance and Max’s Service and supporting sponsors are PMI Grand Traverse and Bryant Wilson State Farm.
