TRAVERSE CITY — North Flight Aero Med added the Beechcraft King Air B-250 airplane to its fleet, according to a release from Munson Healthcare.
A service of Munson Healthcare and Corewell Health, the new airplane will become the primary transport for the air ambulance operator in northern Michigan, according to the release. North Flight Aero Med’s King Air B-200 will be in a support position.
The Aero Med airplane is “used for long distance critical care transports as well as transports during weather where the helicopter cannot fly,” according to the release.
“The NFAM airplane is a crucial resource for air ambulance transports in northern Michigan and this new airplane will allow for uninterrupted service in times of maintenance related downtime,” North Flight Aero Med Director Tiffany Obetts said in the release.
The Beechcraft King Air B-250 has a range of more than 1,500 miles and a top speed in excess of 350 mph, according to the release.
The new airplane will have a staff-designed patient care area, updated avionic, and a powered lift system for loading and unloading patients.
North Flight Aero Med plans to add a new Sikorsky S-76 C++ to its fleet later this spring. It is scheduled to replace the current Sikorsky S-76 B, which has been in service for seven years.
“The investment in these new aircraft demonstrates community commitment from Munson Healthcare and Corewell Health and will serve us many years to come,” Obetts said in the release.
