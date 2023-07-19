TRAVERSE CITY — The people have spoken.
Already a big winner at the 2023 Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Parade of Homes, Scott Norris Construction added more hardware recently.
Norris Construction picked up the Judges’ Choice, Best Interior, Best Master Suite and Craftsmanship awards late last month from the 34th annual HBAGTA Parade of Homes, held June 15-18. In a small event held at the HBAGTA office, Scott Norris Construction was awarded the People’s Choice Award.
The Scott Norris Construction home at 2830 Neahtawanta Road in Traverse City was hailed for its “open concept living space, high ceilings and walls of windows,” according to a release from HBAGTA. Singled out were the home’s “Serena and Lily wallpaper, custom carpentry and tilework,” according to the release.
Scott Norris Construction has been building custom homes in the region since 1984. Norris said while awards on nice and his name is on the company, its about putting together a good team and putting pride in the work.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but it’s rewarding to be building these wonderful homes in such a beautiful area,” Norris said in the release.
The annual HBAGTA Parade of Homes is an annual showcase of area builders and their workmanship. It also highlights “the various trades and vendors that contribute to the projects,” according to the release.
The 34th annual Parade of Homes featured six homes in the Grand Traverse region as well as one virtual home in Gaylord.
The Gaylord home from Moeller Builders will be virtual because of its distance from the other six. The stops on the event by address and builder/developer include:
- 8062 Sayler Road, Williamsburg, Royal Stag Construction
- 15895 Waters Edge Drive, Traverse City, O’Grady Development Company
- 2830 Neahtawanta Road, Traverse City, Scott Norris Construction
- 6848 S. Carol Ann Drive, Traverse City, Cherry Capital Contracting
- 4085 Terra Farm Lane, Traverse City, Traverse Homes
- 504 S. East Silver Lake Road, Traverse City, Waldecker Homes
New builders Royal Stag Construction and Waldecker receiving plaques for Best Exterior and Best Kitchen, respectively.
The Parade of Homes, which moved to the fall because of the pandemic, will continue its spot on the June calendar next year. The 2024 Parade of Homes is scheduled for June 13-16.
Any interested builders should contact the organization at https://www.hbagta.com. Ticket sales will begin in early June.
The HBAGTA a professional association of industry leaders chartered in 1970. HBAGTA represents Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
